The importance of growing green cooked banana

Ugandan farmers growing the East African Highland banana, commonly known as matooke, are vital to the nation’s food security, cultural heritage, and economy as the crop is the staple food for millions. The crop provides continuous income through its unique asynchronous fruiting and holds significant cultural and traditional importance. The crop’s continuous supply, versatility in diet and the availability of its by-products for other uses further emphasises its importance for both consumption and livelihood. Statistics published in the Open Agriculture Journal indicates that the country records the highest per capita consumption of banana in the world, with each individual consuming 220-400 kg per annum. The crop is estimated to provide Ugandans with up to 30 percent of their daily caloric intake.

Background

The history of the East African Highland Banana begins with its introduction from Southeast Asia to East Africa between the first and sixth centuries AD, through trade routes. These bananas evolved in the African Great Lakes region into a diverse group, becoming a staple crop for millions in Uganda, Rwanda and Burundi.

While originally thought to be diverse, genetic analysis reveals a single ancestral clone, making it unique to the region and the world’s secondary center of banana diversity.

In Uganda, Matooke is known to have been grown in Central Uganda but this has since shifted to Western Uganda. This is due to declining soil fertility, increased pest and disease pressure and land fragmentation in central Uganda while western Uganda offered more fertile and less fragmented lands suitable for long-term banana growth. Besides its unique taste, it has several health benefits since they are excellent source of vitamins and minerals. It is particularly rich in Vitamin B6 and C, fibre and potassium among others.

What is East African Highland banana (Matooke)

In other countries Matooke is referred to as plantain or green bananas. It is a banana species with more starch and less sugar leading to the green colour on its peels. Unlike other banana species, it cannot be eaten raw due to the high starch content.

Breeding initiative

The head of banana programme at the National Agricultural Research Laboratories (NaRL) Dr Alex Barekye notes that over time, scientists from National Agricultural research Organsiation (Naro) have conducted research and released several hybrid banana varieties, including the NAROBan series (NAROBan1, NAROBan2, NAROBan3 and NAROBan4 and the NARITA hybrids, which are also known as TARIBAN varieties (TARIBAN 1-4) and include the variety NAROBan6.

He points out that the first hybrid released was Kiwangazi (M9) in 2010. These hybrids are known for their enhanced yield, resistance to black sigatoka and tolerance to pests like banana weevils and nematodes.

Banana Value addition

The scientists at NaRL have gone ahead to add value to banana products for further enhancement of food nutrients. One such a product is where Yusufu Mukasa, the head of Food Processing Technology and Incubation Centre, have processed food colouration from the banana male bud. Since the male bud is purple in colour, it contains special pigments called Anthrocynin containing anti diabetic properties which can help diabetic patients once they consume food mixed with the processed male bud. The product can be added to food such as boiled milk, boiled vegetable and confectionary among others. The team has also extracted starch from banana flour which has been processed to provide the required food nutrient especially in confectionary products.

Farmer involvement in Matooke growing

Farmer engagement in Matooke growing in Uganda is widespread, with about 75 percent of farmers cultivating the crop, though production faces challenges from soil fertility depletion, drought and pest attacks. Engagement is driven by its staple food status, income generation and increasing market demand with farmers adopting new, high-yield, pest-resistant varieties like the recently released NARITA 17. Farmers’ organisations and social media groups are being used to share knowledge on organic farming and indigenous species preservation, while the use of traditional farming methods and dependence on subsistence farming continue to limit yields.

Challenges to Engagement

Production Constraints:

Depleted soil fertility, increasing drought frequency, and attacks from pests like the banana weevil and nematodes contribute to declining yields.

Subsistence Farming:

A significant portion of Matooke is grown by smallholder farmers for subsistence with limited investment in inputs, resulting in yields far below their potential.

Climate Change:

Forecasted increases in droughts pose further risks to Matooke production, impacting yields and farmer livelihoods.

Pest and Disease Pressure:

Widespread diseases like banana wilt and severe pest infestations cause significant losses for farmers, impacting their output and income.

Examples of Farmer Engagement

Small-scale farmers in Masaka district, using social media platforms like WhatsApp, have come together to restore lost indigenous banana species and protect the staple food for the region.

New Variety Adoption:

Farmers are encouraged to adopt newer, improved varieties that offer higher yields and better resistance to diseases and pests, transforming their farming practices.

Collective Action:

Working in groups has enabled farmers to share resources, multiply planting materials, and collectively address challenges, leading to increased success in their farming ventures.



