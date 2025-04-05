The puzzling choices in farming

Farming often requires making pragmatic choices. Where to locate the farm is probably the first important decision to make. It should be a place that is not too far away from the people that consume the commodities that you want to produce. It is one thing to have good cows that produce a lot of milk and another thing to have a ready market for the milk.

Are the people in the neighbourhood able to buy the milk at reasonable prices to enable you to purchase the feeds, acaricides, medicines and other inputs as well as making a fair profit? If the consumers of the farm products live far away then it may be necessary to find a way of transporting the commodities to where the consumers live. This could reduce your profits.

However for people who keep livestock such as poultry or cows the farmer does not only expect to earn money by just selling products such as milk or eggs. Livestock manure can be used to fertilise the soil and enhance crop production, food security, and income.

Another big consideration is storage of the farmed products. Most farmers focus their attention on achieving high yields without giving a thought to where the harvested crops are to be stored. Poor storage can cause the loss of the entire harvest. If crops like ground nuts or maize are not stored in a dry and well protected place they may gather mould.

It may not be easy to sell mould infested grain because it is known to cause disease to both humans and livestock. Harvested crops must be kept away from rats and domestic animals. Due to storage issues the farmer may choose to sell off his crops right from the farm when they are still green and fresh.

The farmer is almost always uncertain about what may happen to his farm and its products. Like in all other businesses there is always a sense of risk.

Prices can go down, thieves can steal the crops whether on the farm or during storage, rainstorms may destroy the crops, and the quality of the crops may somehow deteriorate. Yet many farmers take loans from financial institutions which must be paid. They also have targets and expectations to achieve which are tied to the performance of their farms.

The farmer must take decisions time and again to overcome the challenges.

If the consumers of the farm products live far away, then it may be necessary to find a way of transporting the commodities to where the consumers live. This could reduce your profits.