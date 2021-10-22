The thrill of stingless bees to colour Farm Clinic

By Guest Writer More by this Author

With only days to the first ever Seeds of Gold Farm Clinic in Rwenzori region, momentum is building at Naro Rwebitaba Zonal Agricultural Research and Development Institute in Fort Portal as it prepares to equip farmers with knowledge on agribusiness and value addition.

Enterprises

One of the enterprises that will feature on the day is the domestication of a rare kind of bees that are stingless, locally known as obuhura and whose products are more nutritious compared to the normal honey bees.

According to Ronald Mugume the apiculture (bee-keeping) technician at the institute, rearing stingless bees is a less taxing and more rewarding venture. Mugume says that honey from stingless bees fetches a higher price on the market because of its increased nutritious value.

“With shrinking land sizes available for farmers, stingless bees offer a better option. They can be reared in the compound since they are not aggressive. Honey from stingless bees is easy to harvest and even filter since it takes longer to coagulate compared to that of normal honey bees,” says Mugume.

Bigger pollen loads

Mugume says these stingless bees have a shorter proboscis and so are able to collect bigger pollen loads and from a wider variety of plants compared to the normal honey bee.

This, Mugume says, makes their honey richer in value and enables the stingless bee to pollinate more crops especially those with short flowers.

He says that rearing stingless bees guarantees harvesting honey three times in a year with a hive giving at least 12 litres annually.

The hive structure for the stingless bees is simpler compared to the traditional hives making it easier to construct and even harvest from according to Mugume. He adds that the farmer will not need to spend on protective wear since the bees are stingless.

According to the Dr Robooni Tumuhimbise the director of research of Naro Rwebitaba Zardi, the institute will carry out trainings for four more enterprises (beans, dairy, fish and tea).

The institute has a national mandate on tea research in Uganda and is home to Uganda’s sole tea gene bank that’s located in Rwebitaba, Kyenjojo District.

Robooni says that the institute has produced several products from tea including tea oil, and green tea powder and beverage all of which will be showcased at the Farm Clinic which will take place next week at their Kyembogo farm, 12kms out of Fort Portal City.

Low cost fish breeding farming

According to David Mununuzi the institute aquaculture technician, the training that will be carried out at the institute ponds that day will focus on low cost breeding techniques for fish using hapas (nets).

Mununuzi says that farmers will be able to effectively breed volumes of their choice fish from a brood stock available in Naro.

He says that there will also be training in profitable fish farming as well as in local options for making fish feeds that are crucial in the enterprise.

Profitable bean production

The trainer Douglas Jjemba, an agronomist at the institute will take the farmers through the resilient varieties of beans that were bred by Naro and have been on the market for years. From Naro Bean 1- 4 and other varieties, Jjemba will train on proper management as well as yield and profitability. Douglas says that these varieties are iron and zinc rich and crucial especially for pregnant mothers and children because of the nutrients that their bodies require to grow or function properly.

Value addition

The institute will on that day showcase several products that have been produced from tea including green tea powder and a ready to drink green tea beverage that have been prepared from choice tea clones. This green tea is a healthy lifestyle drink. Others are a nutritious vegetable oil that is extracted from tea seeds. Rarely do tea farmers find value in tea seeds.

However, Ronald Kawooya, a tea research officer at the institute says that once rolled out, production of this tea will widen the earnings that an estate owner can get from their tea plantation. Kawooya says that the tea farmers will also be trained in dealing with pests and diseases that destroy tea bushes or lower yields in their plantations.

Solutions for dairy feeding

With so many people trying to do dairy on small land sizes, the demand for quality dairy feeds to ensure maximum milk yield keeps on increasing. Rwebitaba Zardi will train dairy farmers who come to the Farm Clinic on the variety of pasture grasses available on the market as well as their nutritional content and how to grow them.

According to Innocent Gumoshabe, an animal health technician, famers will be able to see these pasture grasses and practically understand how to grow them, harvest and preserve them especially to cover the farm during the frequent dry spells. Gumoshabe says that seed for some of these grasses is available at the institute.

*Written by Abraham Ahabwe