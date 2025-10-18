This is what farmers can do to enable healthy plant root growth

Healthy plant roots are the foundation of vigorous plant growth, nutrient uptake and overall crop productivity. Strong root systems support water absorption and resilience against environmental stress.

Poor root development, on the other hand, can lead to stunted growth, reduced yields and susceptibility to pests and diseases. This is the thinking of science experts who advise farmers to adopt best practices in a bid to maintain healthy plant root growth to achieve improved yields. In an Indian-based publication, Agricultural experts analysed organic methods of farmers maintaining healthy plant roots, applying to any point for farmers’ guides, including farmers in Uganda.

Importance of healthy plant roots

Plant roots perform an essential function that determines the viability of the plant. Roots take up water and minerals, which are critical for photosynthesis, growth and fruiting, and strong root systems enable plants to withstand heavy rains and mechanical stress. They act as storage sites for carbohydrates and other essential nutrients that support plant growth. Healthy roots foster microorganisms such as mycorrhizal fungal and nitrogen-fixing bacteria. Therefore, maintaining healthy roots is fundamental for long-term plant performance and soil sustainability.

Factors affecting root development

These include soil structure, where compacted soil limits root penetration and aeration and soil pH with high level of acidity impairs nutrient availability. Others are moisture levels where overwatering reduces the root functioning and development, nutrient availability, temperature and pests and disease pressure.

Organic methods to promote healthy root development

Experts advise farmers to use organic fertilisers and amendments, and these include the use of compost rich in humus to enhance soil aeration and beneficial microbes that stimulate root growth. Others are the use of manure, rock phosphate and seaweed extracts to supply growth hormones, among others.

Soil structure improvement

Farmers can loosen compacted soil through tilling to make it soft for the roots to grow freely. They can mulch to retain the soil moisture, and they can grow cover crops such as legumes and grass to protect against soil erosion and add organic matter to the soil. Others are the use of organic stimulants such as Aloe Vera extracts, which are rich in plant root growth, Garlic and ginger extracts, which protect the plants from soil pathogens, and humic and fulvic acid extracts that can decompose plant matter for root absorption.

Farmers are also advised to use micro nutrient organisms such as mychorrhizal fungi, which increase surface area for nutrient uptake and rhizobacteria, which stimulate the roots and elongate root growth. Improved sowing methods are recommended since they help to maintain optimum plant population with better emergence and enable plants to utilise land, light and other input resources uniformly and efficiently.

Use plant repellent herbs with strong aroma such as such as basil, mint and rosemary, near crops to deter pests. Consider planting specific herbs known to repel certain pests: sage for cabbage moths or chives for carrot flies.

Utilise plants like marigolds or lemongrass, which contain natural insect-repelling oils like citronella. Blend garlic cloves with water and a little soap, then spray on plants to deter aphids and caterpillars. Mix cold-pressed neem oil with water and a mild soap to create a spray that disrupts insect hormones and feeding. Combine chilli peppers with water and dish soap to create a spray that deters leaf-eating insects.

Other practices

Farmers are advised to adopt proper watering system for crops such as vegetables grown during dry spell, use disease-free seeds, and once they have germinated, avoid root disturbances. It is important to practice crop rotation and intercropping to improve soil health for healthy root growth.

Ugandan case

Scientists from the National Agricultural Research Laboratories (NaRL) under the soils programme are in charge of researching soil to facilitate better soil for healthy crop root development. The scientists have been carrying out soil mapping across the country, where they have completed the exercise in the Greater Masaka, with other regions ongoing.

Mr Julius Opio, a research officer at NaRL under the soils, environment and agro-meteorology programme, explains that soils support environmental sustainability and agricultural production. He contends that when conducting soil mapping, the team considers how essential it is for farmers to adopt best practices depending on the soil type in the various parts of the country.