Tips for picking better banana yields

By Fred Muzaale More by this Author

One of the biggest challenges many banana farmers face today is getting small bunches or poor yields, after a short period of harvesting bananas from their plantation. Sometimes, the banana plants themselves become malnourished.

Besides this being caused by failure by the farmer to replenish soil fertility or banana weevils attacking the plants, Mr Robert Kigongo Lwasa, an approved Naads trainer and a model farmer in Kisaaba village, Kayunga Town council, Kayunga District points at bad harvesting technique as one cause of poor banana yields.

“Even after seven years, my banana plants still look young because of the proper harvesting technique that ensure that the plants food is not lost during harvesting of mature bunches,” he says. Lwasa owns a half acre banana plantation, which acts as a model plantation.

Proper harvesting technique

Lwasa says while harvesting a mature bunch, a farmer ought not to cut away the entire stem.

He says a farmer should make shallow cuts in the middle of the banana stem. “When the stem bends, the bunch is cut off and the bending stem should be left for a period of three weeks in that position before it is finally removed,” Lwasa says.

He notes that cutting the entire banana stem and removing it immediately, leads to loss of already processed food for the other growing plant.

“During the three weeks when the stem is bending, the processed food will drain back and will be sucked by the remaining growing banana tree, which makes it healthy and strong,” Lwasa says.

The model farmers says though, after the three weeks the bending stem should be removed because if it is left to decay in that position it would attract weevils and other insects.

This stem should be cut into pieces to make it decay faster and turn into manure.

Weeding

He adds that weeding with a hoe in a banana plantation is not advisable since in the process of weeding, the roots are cut.

“Bananas are shallow rooters so any weeding with a hoe will destroy the roots. You should simply uproot the weeds with your hands,” says Lwasa.

How to place the manure

Lwasa says the manure and mulches should not be put on the plant as this will encourage the roots to grow upwards.

“The manure should be placed two feet from the plant and at the base of the plant a ‘plate’ around the plant should be made. A plate is made by softening the soil at the base and around the banana plant. Since the plate has soft soil, water will easily sink into the soil and the roots will grow longer in search of the manure. He also says poor banana plant growth is due to farmers cutting off fresh leaves from the plant. Only dry banana leaves should be cut because the plant stores its food in the leaves so when they are cut off when still fresh will lead to loss of stored food for the plant,” Lwasa says.

De-suckering

De-suckering is the removal of surplus and unwanted suckers from banana plant. Suckers are removed from the mother either by cutting the sucker at ground level or by destroying the heart of the suckers without detaching the sucker from the plant.

This, Lwasa says this removes competition for plant nutrients among the plants. In doing this, only the mother and child should be left. By observing proper agronomy practices, Lwasa says he earns Shs500,000 from his half acre plantation of banana.

Staking

Bananas are susceptible to winds and should be staked to provide extra support to the banana stems.

Banana cultivars that bear very big bunches are most susceptible to heavy winds. You normally do your banana staking using a forked pole.

Once all the fingers have developed the rest of the inflorescence including the male flower bud) should be removed to reduce incidences of fungus and insect attack.

Fertiliser

Bananas absorb a lot of nutrients from the soil. Therefore there is need to for you to replenish the soil using external sources like the farm yard manure and crop residues.