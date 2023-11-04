Tissue culture is a game changer

Tissue culture is defined by scientists as the growth of tissues or cells in an artificial medium separate from the parent organism in a laboratory. It is said to be a method of biological research in which fragments of tissue from an animal or plant are transferred to an artificial environment in which they can continue to survive and function.

The cultured tissue may consist of a single cell, population of cells or a whole or part of an organ. It is an amazing technology in which scientists can develop thousands of plantlets from a tissue or a mere leaf of a plant. The new plantlets can be grown in a surprisingly short time.

At the recent PEWOSA AGRI-BUSINESS FAIR in Masaka City, farmers had a chance to learn more about tissue culture plantlets and why they should opt to use tissue culture plantlets to increase farm yields.

AGT Laboratories located at Buloba, along Kampala-Mityana Road, had a stall where farmers were educated about the advantages of using tissue culture banana plantlets.

Along with a number of other institutions in Uganda, AGT Laboratories produces tissue plantlets of different crops such as bananas, Irish potatoes, sweet potato, coffee, cassava, pineapples, and a whole range of other crops.

To most people who see tissue culture plantlets for the first time, they look so small that it is not easy to believe they can grow and become strong and high yielding plants.

Yet the opposite is true. First of all they are clean and pest-free planting material which makes them unique and the best option for commercial farming. Because they are developed from desired and well selected plants they are of high quality.

On leaving the test tube they are placed in sterilised soil which has no weevils and whatever pests. They therefore grow very fast if the agronomy practices are right. They are true to type and uniform, perhaps like clone plantlets.

This is very important for commercial farmers who want to produce consistent quantity and quality crops in a scheduled period of time.

Tissue culture technology can be used to produce massive numbers of plantlets in a much shorter time than would be possible by natural propagation. Since the plantlets are small it is easier and cheaper to transport them than large suckers of banana, cuttings of cassava or vines of sweet potato.