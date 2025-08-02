Top tips for maximising your pumpkin harvest

Pumpkins, a delicacy known for its nutritious food value and often incorporated into the meal as an addition, are part of the foods grown for commercial and food security purposes with minimal supervision after controlling the pests and diseases. While farmers often avoid the necessary steps, including finding the best soils for the pumpkin crop before planting, farm extension workers believe adequate preparation, soil selection, seed selection and proper garden clearance are crucial stages for a healthy pumpkin garden.

Mr Harm Habomugisha, an extension staff at the department of Agro-business studies at Bukalasa Agriculture College in Luweero District, explains that the pumpkin like many other crops, grow well on loam soils, red soils, and sandy-loam soils that carry with them rich plant minerals. The soils can additionally get enhanced with manure or fertilisers. Once the best seeds are secured for planting and proper garden preparation is made, the farmer, Mr Habomugisha says, can always rely on proper ways of controlling the pests at the earliest stages of fruit flowering to secure healthy fruits. A pumpkin farmer will always count on the number of fruits and the size of the fruit for a profitable yield.

Planting

For spacing, a farmer is advised to leave a space of three-metres between the pumpkin plants. At one month, the pumpkin vines will start crawling and call for vine training through pruning to maximize the fruit production and sunlight exposure. The vines are pushed to the right direction while the pruning will ensure that maximum flowers are produced (shoot positioning). The vine training (pruning) is conducted when the pumpkin plant is between 5-6 months. When you break the shoots (prune), the vine will be enticed to produce new shoots that produce the flowers. More flowers will accelerate the chance of getting more fruits. For better management, a farmer can always remove some of the excess leaves to ensure that the vines get exposed to sunlight.

The pumpkin plant that belongs to the creeper plant and cucumber family will have the vines crawl and spread on the ground. Here a farmer who has kept the best management practices will now conduct the first weeding during the first 3-4 weeks after planting. A mulched garden is the best option since the vines spread on the ground and will require hand pulling of the grasses when the plants start crawling. For farmers that purely practice organic farming for a healthier food value chain, the use of fly lures to trap the pests before they attack and destroy the fruits at the earliest stages of fruit formation is advisable.

Harm Habomugisha sets a locally made fly lure at a pumpkin garden at Bukalasa Agriculture College in Luweero District. Photo | Dan Wandera

Pest disease management

The flies or pests get attracted to the pumpkin flowers and lay their eggs at the bottom of the tender fruit. This is the beginning of the fruit decay if the farmer fails to get rid of the flies at the earliest stage. The Fly lure is composed of a transparent plastic container that is mounted with a block female scent tied on a string inside the plastic container. The scent attracts the male flies inside the trap. The flies die when they get into contact with the block inside the plastic container. Agro- experts and extension farmers say the male fruit flies are the most destructive pests and are easily attracted to the female scent inside the plastic containers. The fly lure can be homemade using a used plastic water bottle where the block mounted with a female fly scent is placed.

Pumpkins are also attacked by bacterial wilt diseases. The bacterial wilt diseases can be controlled by use of the right prescribed chemicals. Ms Irene Namusoke, a farmer growing pumpkins on commercial basis at Kyevunze village in Katikamu Sub County, Luweero District prides in the use of the Fly lure traps at her 3-acre pumpkin garden to keep the pests at bay. “I have cultivated pumpkins for the past seven years at Kyevunze Village in Katikamu Sub-county. I decided to plant some banana plants to provide some shade and keep the moisture of the soil. I harvest at least 2-tons per season from the pumpkin garden,” she says. Farmers that want to keep the pumpkin garden healthy will conduct at least three rounds of the weeding. The third weeding according to Ms Namusoke will require pulling out the overgrown grasses that compete with the pumpkin vines for food and light.

Harvest and post-harvest management

The pumpkins will mature in 90-days. A farmer will use his visual experience to observe the fruit. The fruit stem will start drying while the colour and texture of the fruit will develop a rough skin when you try to slide the fingernail. Some farmers, out of experience, try to tap the fruit to produce a hollow sound. Generally after 90-days the pumpkin is mature for harvest, Mr Habomugisha explains. A harvested pumpkin can last (survive) for two to three months when kept under favourable conditions. The pumpkin should not be broken or get scratched if it is to be stored for a longer period. The store must be dry and properly ventilated.

Ms Irene Namusoke, who sells pumpkins at Nakasero market in Kampala, says she ensures the mature pumpkins are sold within a period of one month. The Kampala City based dealers take the pumpkins in bulk, unlike the local market in areas within Luweero District.

Prices

A healthy and big sized pumpkin weighing at least 5kgs goes for Shs5,000 and Shs7,000. But the smaller pumpkins weighing between 2-3ks cost between Shs2,500 and Shs3,000 in the rural areas.



