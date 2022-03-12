Tough choice for farmers

The African farmer today is faced with difficult questions, to use commercial seeds produced by seed companies and found to be high yielding, or to use seeds saved by the farmers from season to season.

There is a debate about the cost of commercial seeds which the farmers have to incur at the beginning of every rainy season. Some people avoid the expense by saving seeds from the previous harvest. Many others prefer to plant saved seeds of particular crops favoured for their distinct taste or other attributes.

Some saved seeds are often donated by friends and relatives. Often the choices are driven by the importance the farmers attach to tradition and biodiversity preservation. However, ignorance and poverty are sometimes the reason for choosing saved seeds.

Other farmers go for commercial seeds because of their good attributes such as high yields, disease resistance and drought tolerance. However, for such seeds usually the breeders focus on particular qualities without giving sufficient thought to crop diversity and the different varieties which ethnic communities have grown and enjoyed for generations. Yet our traditional food crops are also our cultural identity. Commercial farming does not really appear to preserve all our traditional crops most of which are fast disappearing.

However, to alleviate poverty and food insecurity our policy makers mainly advocate commercial farming as the way to go.

Herbicides and tractors clear vast areas of bush within a short time for a commercial farmer to plant seeds bought from shops and known for their superior yields in terms of volumes but not necessarily for their flavour or taste. Yet the indiscriminate use of herbicides and heavy machines has been blamed for the disappearance of most traditional vegetables and other native food crops that were our heritage.

Preference has been given to production of non-African food crops such as carrots, salads, wheat, rice, and cabbages, but hardly any effort is being made to increase production of crops such as nsugga, jjobyo, yams and hundreds of other African food crops. Yet non-use of herbicides and tractors is no longer a wise option in the wake of population explosion and urbanisation.