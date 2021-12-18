Turning waste into high value fertiliser

Organic waste is a huge problem in Kampala and many parts of Uganda. However, the waste is full of nutrients. One company is recovering these nutrients by feeding the waste to Black Soldier Fly larvae, which turn it into high-quality fertiliser.

The larvae themselves are rich in protein and fat, both important nutrients for livestock animals. Instead of importing pricey feed and fertiliser, Tommie Hooft and Philipp Straub, founders of Matula Proteen, utilise insect technology to turn the organic waste into locally produced feed and fertiliser to support Uganda’s agriculture while cleaning up the city.

Beginning

Straub has a background in Agricultural Sciences and Biosystems Engineering. He did research on insects as food and feed in Nairobi while Hooft came to Uganda to film a documentary about coffee farmers and stayed to build an insect business.

The two say processing organic waste is a very expensive and capital intensive process. However, the idea is to finance the waste processing by selling the feed and fertiliser which are the outputs of the process.

When the waste arrives at the facility located at Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) in Wankoko, Bugoloobi, it is sorted, shredded and then mixed with other waste streams in specific quantities to obtain a standardised rearing substrate for larvae.

“We feed the rearing substrate to our baby larvae, which feed on it for eight days until all the waste is fully processed and the larvae have reached a harvestable size. Then we harvest the larvae which are rich in fat and protein. We dry the larvae and extract the oil from the larvae,” Straub explains.

He adds that the results in the press cake, are very high in protein and fat, and a good feed ingredient, especially for fish and weaning piglets. The manure that the larvae produce is a very good, high-quality organic fertiliser.

Proteen was established in 2018, initially through a pilot system by Hooft at Kabanyolo. Shortly after, Straub joined and together, they set up the first system as proof of concept at the KCCA Waste Recycling Plant in Wankoko.

“Without people such as Joseph Luswabi, our production manager, it would be way more difficult to keep growing at the same pace as we do,” Straub adds.

Benefits

Himself a farmer and an animal husbandry expert, Luswabi explains that he is currently using the protein source (ProFeed) on his farm.

“There is great impact and results seen in the conversion of meat on the birds and pigs. I have so far only purchased livestock feed “ProFeed” for both my birds and pigs. The benefits to every farmer who uses our products are: the feed is of high quality in comparison with fishmeal normally adulterated with sand.”

He adds, “ProFeed is affordable and its prices don’t fluctuate just as the other protein alternatives on market, it has a resultant impact on the animals and I am likely to save some money on feeds that increase my profits and selling off at fair price.”

Even though he is not big into crop production, he has tried the fertiliser on a small scale and it got him excited about horticulture as the plants grew healthier and gave higher yields.

The waste from which the nutrient is extracted is delivered by KCCA from areas like the Nakawa market and private waste collectors and companies producing organic waste.

Process

Three products are produced at the end of our production line. The waste consists of peels, seeds and fruit as well as vegetable rejects. It is shredded using a locally fabricated shredder.

Luswabi explains, “We prepare the waste so that we can feed it efficiently to our larvae. We fill it in crates where the baby larvae feed on the waste for around eight days and after this period we can harvest the grown larvae. We do this by using our harvesting machine, which separates the juicy larvae which are rich in fat and protein from the larvae manure (organic fertiliser).”

He adds that they currently introduce more than 600 crates per day. With that, they divert at least six to seven tones of organic waste from landfills.

Safety first

The Black Soldier Fly larvae are not to be confused with the common housefly.

Unlike the housefly, Black Soldier Flies are completely harmless and do not transmit any diseases or pathogens.

“So the organic fertiliser “ProTilizer” is the first product out, this is already on market. Our fertiliser (ProTilizer) has a high nutrient profile especially the NPK content (Nitrogen, Phosphorus and Potassium), coffee farmers can testify to those who have tried it out,” he elaborates.

Proteen’s organic fertiliser results out-competed the rest in terms of yield, plant growth and health and as he adds, “ProTilizer” regenerates soils and boosts plant and soil health.

The harvested larvae are then blanched in hot water to sterilise the larvae. That is how the company can always guarantee a safe and healthy product. The blanched larvae are then placed on an industrial dryer to lower the moisture content.

Dried larvae are the outcome of the process and it is what is referred to as “ProFeed (full-fat)”, the second product of the production process. It is a livestock feed that can fully or partially replace silverfish or soybean meal as a protein source in rationing feeds depending on the farmer’s choice.

“We are already producing this and farmers are already purchasing. In addition, “ProFeed” has a nutrient profile with the crude protein above 41 per cent. “ProFeed” (full-fat larvae) can further be processed to produce a protein concentrate with more than than 55 per cent crude protein,” the production manager adds.

Big plans

Proteen plans to scale its operations within the coming year, which will allow it to process 1,000 tonnes of organic waste per month.

“We significantly lower the costs of waste management. This is how we plan to help marginalised communities to access waste management services as well.”