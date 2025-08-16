Uganda’s aquaculture sector poised for growth

As Uganda hosted the global World Aquaculture Conference last week, a landmark development has sparked optimism for the country’s fish farming industry, the completion of Uganda’s first local tilapia fish feed factory in Jinja. This move promises to address one of the biggest challenges aquaculture farmers face – access to quality and affordable feed.

Game changer for fish farmers

A field visit to the nearly completed De Heus fish feed factory in Njeru, Jinja, revealed significant progress, with production expected to begin next month. The Dutch-founded company has invested €22 million (Shs90.7b) to establish the facility, which will focus on producing high-quality tilapia feed tailored for Ugandan farmers. Previously, most fish feed used in Uganda was imported, often at high cost—making aquaculture a less profitable venture for small-scale farmers. The new factory aims to close this gap, providing locally sourced, affordable feed that meets international quality standards.

Aquaculture involves the farming of fish and other aquatic organisms in controlled environments such as ponds, lakes, cages, or land-based tanks. Uganda’s aquaculture sector dates back to 1941, with the first research station established in Kajjansi on Entebbe Road, in the 1950s. Today, Uganda produces about 130,000 metric tonnes of fish annually through aquaculture, mainly tilapia and catfish. However, experts estimate the country’s potential to be nearly ten times higher—up to one million metric tonnes per year—if key challenges like feed and seed quality are addressed.

Aquaculture conference puts Uganda on the global map

The World Aquaculture Conference, held in Kampala under the theme "Aquaculture on the rise", brought together more than 2,000 delegates from 58 countries. It was organised by the World Aquaculture Society (WAS) in partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (Maaif), GIZ, True Fish, and the European Union, among others. Founded in 1969, WAS is a global network aimed at promoting excellence in aquaculture through science, technology, and information sharing.

Its diverse membership spans more than 100 countries. Fish seed and feed still a major bottleneck Despite decades of progress, many Ugandan farmers still struggle to access quality fish seed (eggs and fingerlings) and feed. Some rely on private producers like Ssenya Fish Farms, while others depend on government stations, non-government organisations (NGOs), or farmer-to-farmer exchanges. However, inconsistency in quality and limited supply persist. This makes the arrival of the De Heus factory even more significant. The company sources raw materials like maize bran, soybean meal, sunflower cake, and silverfish powder from local farmers, ensuring a sustainable supply chain.

Ensuring quality

Damali Abbo, the factory’s quality control manager, emphasises rigorous testing of all raw materials upon arrival. The materials must meet both Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) and international guidelines. Moisture content, for example, must not exceed 12 percent for maize and 10 percent for soybeans.

Samples are tested in an in-house laboratory using advanced computerised systems, with results shared with the Netherlands headquarters. Additional testing includes feed buoyancy—critical for tilapia that feed at the surface—and nutritional composition analysis.

Environmentally sustainable production

Plant manager Robert Kanyembo notes that the facility will rely on biomass energy sources such as rice husks, cow dung, and wood dust. Steam generated from this system will dry the feed during production, making the process both energy-efficient and eco-friendly. Production capacity is estimated at 100,000 metric tonnes annually, with maize bran and soybean meal comprising half of the total raw material input.

From subsistence to commercial venture

Vice President Jessica Alupo, speaking at the conference, urged farmers to view aquaculture as a commercial enterprise rather than subsistence activity. She emphasised the need for strategic integration with regional markets, particularly as the East African Community expands to include countries such as South Sudan, DRC, Somalia, and Burundi. Currently, Uganda’s total fish production—both capture and aquaculture—stands at around 658,000 metric tonnes, earning the country more than $14.7 million (about Shs52b). Of this, aquaculture contributes 130,000 tonnes. With best practices, this could rise significantly.

Tackling climate change

State Minister for Fisheries Hellen Adoa called on farmers to adopt environmentally responsible practices to mitigate the effects of climate change. Unpredictable rainfall, contaminated water sources, and pond pollution are increasingly affecting fish yields. She also acknowledged the role of private sector players like De Heus in improving access to quality inputs—both feed and fingerlings. James Macbeth Forbes, the Country Director for GIZ Uganda, emphasized the global reliance on fish for nutrition. He urged Ugandan farmers to treat aquaculture as a viable business, not just a food security measure. “Capture fishing alone cannot meet global demand. We must invest in aquaculture to secure future food systems,” he said. With new investments, improved input quality, and growing regional demand, Uganda’s aquaculture sector is well-positioned for expansion. The opening of the De Heus feed factory marks a major milestone, offering both opportunity and optimism for farmers across the country.



