Uganda steps up climate-smart farming push to boost food security

Uganda has unveiled a renewed drive to make farming more climate-smart, with government agencies, researchers, and development partners pledging to harmonize efforts to help farmers withstand worsening climate shocks and raise productivity without clearing more land.

Meeting in Kampala on Tuesday under the banner of the Association for Strengthening Agricultural Research in Eastern and Central Africa (ASARECA), stakeholders from the Ministry of Agriculture (MAAIF), the Accelerating Impact of Climate Research for Africa (AICCRA) project, and several research bodies mapped out a bold path for climate-smart agriculture (CSA) aimed at lifting millions out of subsistence farming.

“Our focus remains steadfast on enhancing food security, improving livelihoods, and adapting to the undeniable impacts of climate change,” said Eng Boniface Okanya, who opened ASARECA’s annual CSA review meeting.

“The success of this platform depends on our collective efforts as vehicles to deliver households from subsistence to the money economy,” he added.

Eng Okanya urged stakeholders to align CSA interventions across sectors, avoid duplication, and build stronger monitoring and reporting systems.

He called for improved access to climate information, innovative financing models, and integration of CSA into national policy to ensure sustainable results.

At the heart of the dialogue was a simple yet transformative idea: increasing productivity per unit area.

“If the production of maize on a piece of land is one ton, even raising it to 1.5 tons is climate-smart,” explained Dr John Recha, a CSA scientist at the International Livestock Research Institute.

He added: “It’s like encouraging a child learning to walk — every small step counts.”

Dr Recha said CSA must cover the entire farming cycle: from early planning and planting improved seed varieties with proper spacing, to weeding, disease control, careful harvesting, and post-harvest storage. H

e warned that 30–50 percent of produce is still lost after harvest to pests and aflatoxin, a gap that undermines national food security.

He broke CSA into three interlinked pillars: adaptation, productivity, and mitigation. Adaptation, he said, helps farmers cope with floods or droughts by using resilient indigenous crops and local knowledge; productivity focuses on getting more output from the same land with fewer inputs; while mitigation reduces greenhouse gas emissions through soil management and tree planting.

“Africa contributes less than 1% of global emissions, yet bears the brunt of climate change,” Dr. Recha noted, adding: “That’s why the African Union urges us to focus on adaptation and productivity rather than mitigation alone.”

Uganda’s agricultural sector employs nearly 70% of the country’s working population, according to the Uganda Bureau of Statistics.

With a population of about 46 million, experts say aligning CSA interventions with national priorities is key to meeting future food needs and shielding farmers from climate shocks.

Policy experts at the meeting pointed to growing momentum for climate finance mechanisms, including Kenya’s pilot work with the World Bank to train national accountants on climate-related public finance tracking, as examples Uganda could adapt.

“Climate-smart agriculture is knowledge-intensive,” Dr Recha reminded participants.

“People need to be taught, and people also need to be enabled.”