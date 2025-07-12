Ugandan farmers embrace digital tools in fight against climate shocks

A digital agriculture revolution is quietly transforming farming practices across parts of Uganda, where smallholder maize farmers are adopting mobile technology to respond to the twin challenges of low productivity and climate change.

In districts including Luwero, Mukono, Bugiri, Nakaseke and northern Uganda, farmers are being trained to use mobile platforms to access real-time weather forecasts, crop insurance, agro-inputs and market prices, resources previously out of reach for most rural communities.

The initiative is spearheaded by the Association for Strengthening Agricultural Research in Eastern and Central Africa (ASARECA) and uses the m-Omulimisa platform.

It targets both farmers and village-based agents, offering tools that support more informed and resilient farming decisions.

The program is supported by three international projects: CAADP-XP4 under the European Union's DeSIRA initiative (implemented by IFAD), the World Bank-funded AICCRA project, and the AIRTEA project.

“This is going to enhance their access to grow insurance, their access to digital markets and as well as provide them with agro-advisory services that are related to issues of climate,” said Julian Barungi, a program officer at ASARECA.

For years, farmers in these regions have faced persistent challenges including low yields due to poor agronomic practices, proliferation of counterfeit seeds, unpredictable weather, and lack of accurate market information. Middlemen have thrived, exploiting smallholder producers unable to verify prices or transport goods.

With smartphones or simple USSD-enabled phones, farmers can now receive market information, connect directly with suppliers, and even file claims for climate-related crop losses. This integration of services, say program coordinators, could fundamentally shift the rural agricultural economy.

“So, the use of the digital technologies enables the farmers or the village-based agents to access services by themselves, on their own, as long as they have either a smartphone to use the Android app, or to use the USSD codes,” explained Joshua Sikhu Okonya, Program Officer for Technology and Innovation at ASARECA.

He added: “They are able to just dial a code and they receive market price information.”

The initiative has also focused on empowering local groups such as the Zirobwe Agaliawamu Agri-business Training Association (ZAABTA), whose members—many of them youth—have been trained as digital connectors.

Through the AIRTEA project, young agripreneurs were equipped with Android tablets to deliver digital extension services directly to their communities.

The introduction of weather-indexed insurance is seen as a key breakthrough. Farmers can now protect their crops against drought or excessive rainfall, climate shocks that have previously wiped out entire harvests with no recourse.

“This is not just a technology intervention,” said Barungi, adding that: “It’s about shifting the way rural communities engage with farming in the face of climate disruption.”

ASARECA’s coordination across 15 member states raises prospects of scaling this model across the region. In Uganda, the plan is for trained lead farmers to transfer their skills to others through cooperatives, creating a network effect that could reach thousands more households.

As climate challenges intensify across East Africa, the adoption of mobile technologies by smallholders could become a cornerstone of agricultural resilience.