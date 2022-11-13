Ugandan innovator seeks to bridge agricultural production, productivity

Issues such as access to quality inputs, swift and affordable financing and adoption of proper technologies continue to bedevil agriculture, impacting production and productivity of the entire sector value chain.

According to ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development analysis, agriculture production and productivity continue to be a challenge to the sector despite being the backbone of the country’s economy.

This time round the government is looking to deal with the aforementioned sector challenges by making use of the first pillar of the Parish Development Model – that addresses production, agro-processing, and marketing, through enhanced access and entry to national, regional and global markets.

By developing key commodities value chains that have a high impact on transforming the 39 percent of households in subsistence into the money economy, the government believes it will be the beginning of an end to the problem of production and productivity.

Innovation, according to the ministry of finance analysis will be key in redefining the sector alongside all its value chain. And this is where the solutions by the likes of Ms Julian Aturinda who seek to simplify the process that farmers go through to get inputs, ranging from seeds, irrigation services, micro insurance and fertilizers without having to worry about upfront payment, comes in handy.

Ms Aturinda, under her brand name, AdagChil is making access to agri-inputs for African farmers easier than previously thought. Her model that allows payment for the services and products needed to enhance production and productivity to be done after the farmer has taken care of the immediate need, has been describe by sector analysts as commendable solution that “was long overdue.”

“Farmers get the inputs they need on credit and we pay the suppliers upfront. This way we believe everybody wins at the end of the day,” reads a statement by shared with this reporter by AdagChil Public Relations and Communication in charge.