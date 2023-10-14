Understanding standards key to grain trade





The pursuit of high-quality grain must be every farmer’s ultimate goal. Standards represent a significant step forwardfor the agricultural industry in as far as the way products are traded and ensuring higher quality, broader market access, and increased involvement of small-scale traders.

Recognising that the establishment of standards represents the most effective means of imparting information to grain producers and end-users, it is imperative that these standards are constructed upon factors that are both deemed significant and readily identifiable, leaving no room for ambiguity.

Standards should serve as reservoirs of information that are comprehensible to all, fulfilling a distinct role in the production and utilisation of grain.

The concept of grain quality assumes diverse interpretations depending on the stakeholder involved, be it in terms of handling, storage, processing, or utilisation. Each party seeks a different facet of ‘good quality.’ For instance, grain-handling agencies prioritise dry, insect-free, and undamaged grain with robust storage capabilities. Millers are concerned with the quality of finished produce, while consumers place emphasis on flavour, appearance, and cooking qualities.

The extensive array of properties associated with grain is manifest in the more than 420 standard test methods, including a minimum of 75 internationally-applicable ones. This diversity underscores the complexity inherent in defining grain quality. Among the various attributes, assessments of bulk density and foreign matter are universal across most grain types, in addition to moisture content.

Bridging the gap

Emmanuel Asiimwe, the Country Director for the Eastern Africa Grain Council (EAGC), believes that the journey begins with a simple yet vital realisation. “This is a very important event,” he says, reflecting on the recent gathering of grain stakeholders at the high level 10th Africa Grain Trade Summit at Speke Resort Munyonyo.

“We’re trying to achieve increased production of grains, improved quality, but also improved market access for grain.” Uganda is a surplus country when it comes to food production. But according to Asiimwe the challenge is how to bridge the gap with neighbouring nations facing grain deficits.

“We’re a country with so many smallholder farmers,” Asiimwe observes, “who are so used to producing grain without putting into consideration standards.”

Indeed, it’s an informal grain sector that has long prioritised quantity over quality, hindering local consumption and exportation. But Asiimwe believes in a future where standards are guiding principles. “No one consumes maize with aflatoxins,” he says. “If our maize has a problem, we have to find solutions instead of complaining to our neighbours.”

East Africa standards

In 2018, the Eastern Africa Grain Council (EAGC) took a monumental step forward unveiling nine product standards for staple foods in the region. These standards, covering maize, wheat, milled rice, dry beans, dry soybeans, maize flour, wheat flour, sorghum flour, and millet flour, have become the building blocks of grain quality and its related trade.

Asiimwe underlines the critical role these standards play in maintaining Uganda’s grain supply chain reputation while reducing risks and reputational damage to the industry. But streamlining grain assessment processes and reducing associated costs are key hurdles that need to be overcome.

The adoption of standardised grain-assessment technology is being promoted, ensuring consistency in analysis and certification. For Asiimwe, these standards represent more than just bureaucratic checkboxes – they are the linchpin in the grain quality.

In Uganda, the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) has set stringent criteria for beans and maize quality. Beans must be free of contaminants such as arsenic, cadmium, lead, and mercury. There are specific standards for seed coat integrity and moisture content. Similarly, maize must meet stringent criteria, including cleanliness, brightness, and moisture content within specified limits.

The importance of standards in grain trade is further reinforced by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO). They highlight the crucial role standards play in ensuring the uniformity of grain supply, benefiting a myriad of end-users, from commercial food producers to beverage manufacturers, bakeries, and animal feed producers.

But, it’s not just about setting standards; it’s about fostering an understanding among producers, processors, and consumers.

Meeting the challenge

Across East Africa, service providers such as David Perry are lending their expertise to this cause.

Perry Engineering, a third-generation family engineering business based in the UK, has been operating in Uganda for six years through Perry East Africa. They offer a range of equipment and support for grain processing and passionately believe in the power of cooperatives to empower smallholder farmers.

“We have mobile drying solutions and small silos available for as low as €15,000, but this cost may be prohibitive for individual smallholder farmers. However, when farmers form cooperatives and secure funding from NGOs, they can collectively access quality drying machines and proper storage facilities before delivering their produce to aggregators,” David Perry says.

Advocacy

Gerald Makau Masila, the Executive Director and CEO of EAGC, knows the importance of this mission. Speaking at the 10th Africa Grain Trade Summit, he underscores the significance of addressing issues that limit grain trade and staple food production. He notes that East Africa’s importance in global grain trade is on the rise, evidenced by significant cross-border trade volumes.

But the pressure to feed a rapidly growing and urbanising population in Africa has resulted in a food production and productivity gap. By 2030, the import gap in Africa is projected to reach $90 billion, up from an estimated $43 billion in 2019. Masila and his team are determined to shape the strategic direction for the development of grain trade and the grain sector in Africa.

Since the inception of the African Grain Trade Summit in 2005, stakeholders have successfully advocated for policy interventions supporting grain trade and improving grain structures in the region. They’ve helped establish harmonised grain standards for the East African Community, improved warehouse receipting, and influenced policy changes in favour of grain exports.

Good practices

• Plant improved or certified seeds of the same variety with proper spacing.

• Apply fertilisers properly and weed on time and control pests.

• Harvest maize when it is dry and dry it on tarpaulins, canvas, mats or in cribs. Maize should be shelled on tarpaulin. It should be covered during rain.

• Farmers should use proper shelling to reduce broken grains. All maize grains which pass through a sieve with 4.5mm diameter round holes are unacceptable.

• Sort, sieve or winnow maize to get rid of foreign matter.

• Use recommended practices to control insects during storage.

• Clean granary/store well before storing grain.

• Maize should be sieved, sorted and graded before selling.