Urban farming: Nalunga shares approach and experiences

Nalunga scouts for parasites on her cherry tomato plants in her backyard garden.  Photo / George Katongole

By  George Katongole

What you need to know:

  • The 27-year-old cosmetologist is an urban farmer using fragmented pieces of land in Gayaza and Wakiso, for a backyard flock of poultry, a banana garden and vegetable gardens.

Victoria Nalunga is not your conventional farmer. She does not have to lose her make-up to go into gardening.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.