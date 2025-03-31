Use briquettes for your brooder house

The ultimate source of energy for crucial activities such as cooking and heating, which involves heating process for poultry farmers brooding chicks in rural areas is burning wood and other agricultural products.

Some poultry farmers go to the extent of allowing the chicks to fend for themselves minus heating equipment due to financial constraints.

However, this is not the case for some rural women group in Masaka who depend on poultry farming.

Poultry is one of the farming initiatives across the globe, including Uganda, which is attractive in the context of poverty alleviation.

It has a high reproduction rate per unit time and requires very low capital investment and space, hence it can even be kept by families who do not own land.

However there may arise a challenge of how to brood the chicken to grow to maturity given the high cost of energy.

As such rural women engaged in poultry keeping across the country have devised means of adopting the technology of processing briquettes out of farm waste to brood their chicks.

This was revealed by rural women who gathered at the Uganda National Farmers’ Federation (UNFFE) headquarters to celebrate the 2025 Women’s Day.

The activity organised by the Young Farmers Federation of Uganda (UNYFA) involved young rural women farmers from Lango Sub-region and the greater Masaka, who shared experience in agriculture value chain initiatives involving different agriculture commodities.

The Young Farmers’ Federation of Uganda, during the occasion also launched the women in agriculture awareness campaign aimed at increasing women participation in agriculture across Uganda.

Background

This year’s Women’s Day was celebrated under the theme Accelerate Action and the board members of UNYFA chose to accelerate action among rural women farmers including the youthful women.

The Gender focal person in UNYFA Ms Rehema Nasejje says it important to address the challenges rural women engaged in agriculture are facing.

She notes that about 20 percent of women are involved in agribusiness and out of more than 70 percent people engaged in agriculture 17 percent are women meaning there must be more initiatives to accelerate action of women farmers since they are the ones who put food on the table in their homes.

However Seeds of Gold picked interest in the women exhibiting their briquettes processed out of farm waste for brooding chicks.

Statistics from Ministry of Agriculture indicate that poultry meat consumption in 2024 is estimated to have reached 69,500 metric tonnes up from 69,000 metric tonnes in 2021, with the industry seeing an average annual growth rate of 1.2 percent.

This is a result of rural farmers adopting brooding technology of using briquettes as brooding mechanisms of young chicks be it local indigenous chicks or exotic types.

Brooding chicks refers to the period immediately after hatching where young chicks, unable to regulate their body temperature, are provided with supplemental heat and care to ensure their survival and growth until they can maintain their own body temperature.

Using briquettes to brood chicks

Ms Christine Namusoke is a farmer from Masaka who belongs to Twekolere women’s group.

The group which was formed in 2018 comprises 30 members with a major aim of saving their income reaped from farming.

Most of the group members rear poultry mainly broilers and layers as well as keeping piggery.

According to Namusoke, the group members previously used charcoal placed in a cooking stove to brood chicks.

However, this method has its challenges; it consumes large amounts of charcoal, and sometimes the chicks fly toward the fire, resulting in burns.

However, it was not until late last year that the group began adopting the use of briquettes; processed by the members themselves for personal use. This shift came after UNYFA provided the group with Shs1.2m, a grant that various women’s groups apply for. Upon receiving the funds, they started processing the briquettes.

As for Namusoke, she is rearing over 50 broiler chickens and 10 pigs, while some group members have more than 100 chickens. The members collect farm waste, including coffee husks, banana leaves, vegetable waste, and other materials, which is then crushed and fermented. This mixture is later combined with cassava flour and a small amount of clay before being left to sun-dry.

The briquettes come in different sizes, including small rolled balls. Just five or six of these rolls can be placed in a cooking stove and will last the entire night.

Women in agriculture campaign

Oscar Kakande, the UNYFA Communications Manager, explained that agriculture is often seen as an unattractive venture for many youths. However, through this campaign, inspirational messages will be shared across the organisation’s digital platforms.

The initiative will also feature mainstream media coverage, highlighting role model women in agribusiness, farming, value addition, and related fields.

Within the Young Farmers Federation, women’s participation in most activities and programs remains low, resulting in male counterparts dominating with a significantly higher percentage.

Through this campaign, the federation’s communications department aims to address this challenge by urging the public to stand in solidarity with women to combat restrictive gender norms that hinder their participation in agriculture. Additionally, the campaign seeks to dispel the outdated narrative that agriculture is merely “a poor man’s job” or “dirty work.”

The strategy involves reaching 18,036 followers with targeted messaging, including success stories shared through infographics, videos, news features, and other engaging formats.



