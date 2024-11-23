Use wood ash as organic fertilizer

Soil fertility reduction on smallholder farms is a major problem in Uganda. The soils have been over-cultivated in order to meet the ever-increasing food demand. This has led to soil exhaustion, coupled with acidification and consequently low yields for staple crops such as beans, maize, cassava, banana, fruits, vegetables, as well as tree species.

The cost of replenishing the lost nutrients from the soil using inorganic fertilizers is high, and many farmers cannot afford it. As such, scientists across the world have recommended farmers adopt the use of wood ash to replenish their soils to achieve improved yields.

Background

In a publication by scientists from the University of Georgia, USA, it is stated that wood was burned in the United States in the 1700s through the early 1900s to produce ash for chemical extraction. The ash was used mainly to produce potash for fertilizer and alkali for industrial use. As other potash production technologies became more economical, the value of wood ash as a raw material dropped.

Recently, ash has been considered a waste product instead of a resource because few industries have taken advantage of its beneficial properties.

The scientists state that approximately three million tons of wood ash are produced annually in the United States. Approximately 80 percent of all ash is applied by farmers on their land, and several alternative uses for wood ash have been developed.

Land application is one of the best because nutrients taken from the land during harvest are recycled back to the land.

What is wood ash?

The scientists define wood ash as the inorganic and organic residue remaining after the combustion of wood or unbleached wood fiber.

The physical and chemical properties of wood ash vary significantly depending on many factors. Hardwoods usually produce more ash than softwoods, and the bark and leaves generally produce more ash than the inner woody parts of the tree.

When ash is produced in industrial combustion systems, the temperature of combustion, cleanliness of the fuel wood, the collection location, and the process can also have profound effects on the nature of the ash material.

Therefore, wood ash composition can vary depending on geographical location and industrial processes. This makes testing the ash extremely important.

Ash is composed of many major and minor elements that trees and crops need for growth. Since most of these elements are extracted from the soil and atmosphere during the tree's growth, they are common in our environment and are also essential in the production of crops and forages.

What is contained in wood ash to make the soil fertile?

Calcium is the most abundant element in wood ash and gives ash properties similar to agricultural lime. Ash is also a good source of potassium, phosphorus, and magnesium. In terms of commercial fertilizer, average wood ash would be about 0-1-3 of N-P-K.

In addition to these macronutrients, wood ash is a good source of many micronutrients needed in trace amounts for adequate plant growth.

Field and greenhouse research confirms the safety and practicality of recycling wood ash on agricultural lands. Wood ash has a liming effect of between 8 and 90 percent of the total neutralizing power of lime and can increase plant growth up to 45 percent over traditional limestone.

With ever-increasing disposal costs, land application of wood ash will probably be the disposal choice in the coming century as it results in savings for the industry, an opportunity for agriculture, and conservation of our resources.

Practices farmers can adopt when applying wood ash

During the application of wood ash to the soil, farmers are expected to take special care to prevent the ash from entering any surface or ground water.

A distance of at least 50 feet should separate the wood ash from any farm ditches, wells, or other bodies of water. This distance should be increased to 100 feet in highly erodible areas or areas without riparian stream-side vegetation or buffer zones.

Do not apply wood ash to areas with water standing on the soil surface. Avoid wood ash applications immediately before periods of prolonged rainfall or when large storms are expected.

Wood ash should be land-applied as soon as possible to avoid the need for on-site storage. When conditions such as inclement weather require on-site storage, the wood ash should be stored so that run-off from the pile will not enter surface or ground water.

Indoor storage is ideal; however, when it must be stored outdoors, place it on packed soil or a pad surrounded by a small berm to prevent surface water from entering or leaving the storage area.

Store it away from wells, surface water, and animal watering areas and cover or shield it as much as possible to protect it from dry or windy weather.

Farmers must consider the type of wood they are burning before using it on their farms, as some can be more helpful than others.

Benefits

Wood ash is an organic material, as it is just the waste that remains after wood has been burned.

As the wood burns, it releases both nitrogen and sulfur as gases. What remains are important nutrients, such as potassium in the form of potassium bicarbonate, calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus.

The ash also contains small traces of micronutrients such as manganese, iron, zinc, and boron.

The potassium contained in wood ash is particularly useful in strengthening the growth of farmer crops, vegetables, and fruits plus tree species, as well as increasing their production capacity.

The ash can also be beneficial when a farmer has very acidic soils, as it can be used instead of lime to make the soils more alkaline.

Precautions

Before farmers apply the ash to the soil, they must bear in mind that the type of wood the ash comes from is important, as some ash may contain heavy metals. Farmers must make sure that the wood they are burning comes from a reliable source and from trees that are growing in natural areas rather than from those grown in contaminated soils.

They should also be aware that ash from hardwoods contains more valuable nutrients than ashes produced from burning softwoods such as pine. Farmers must ensure that the soil is kept in place to stop it from blowing all over the farm.

The soil must be tested regularly to ensure an optimum pH level, and the wood ash should not be mixed with other types of fertilizer.

How practical is the use of wood ash by farmers?

In Uganda, wood ash is generated in many rural households and can serve as a source of nutrients and also help reduce acidity in farmer soils.

Betty Nabirye from Makerere University School of Forestry, Environmental, and Geographical Science in 2021 carried out a case study to assess the effects of wood ash and phosphorus fertilizer on the growth of beans on poor soils that have low phosphorus concentration.

The experiment was conducted at Makerere University, Department of Environmental Management backyard.

Wood ash was obtained from the kitchens of Mary Stuart Hall, Makerere University, and soil was obtained from a farm in Semuto, Luweero District. The ash and fertilizer were thoroughly mixed with five kilograms of soil and then put in a bucket.