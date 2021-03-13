Using agri-chemicals safely

By Michael J Ssali More by this Author

One of the main risks in farming is exposure to pesticides and herbicides which is a silent public health threat. The chemicals are manufactured to kill pests and weeds, which means they are poisons.

Some people have committed suicide by drinking the chemicals and it is the reason all farmers should keep them out of reach of children. The chemicals are supposed to be kept in a safe place under lock and key. Anybody that handles them should wear protective gear such as gloves and face masks. They are also supposed to wash their hands with soap and water whenever they get into direct contact with the chemicals.

The risks also spread out to the consumers of the farmed products on which the pesticides have been applied. For example in 2018 a study was conducted by Pesticide Use, Health and Environment Project (PHE) on tomatoes that people commonly buy from markets, shops and smallholder farms in the districts of Kampala, Sembabule, Wakiso, Kayunga, Rakai, Bushenyi, Ntungamo, Kamwenge, Masindi, Nebbi, Adjumani, Kitgum, Gulu, Kapchorwa, Kumi, Pallisa, Budaka, and Bugiri.

The tomatoes were randomly picked and transported to the Pesticide Resdue Laboratory, Directorate of Government Analytical Laboratory, Ministry of Internal Affairs for further analytical procedure and analysis for assessment of pesticide residue levels.

They were washed with water before being analysed. However, overall, a total of eight different pesticides (Mancozeb, Malathion, Metalaxyl, Profenos, Cypermethrin, Dichlorvos, Chlorpyrifos and Lambda-cyhalothrin) were found in the tomato samples.

Supplementary information given from most of the farms indicated that Mancozep was the most used pesticide by the farmers and that only 12 per cent of the farms were mixing the manufacturers’ recommended rate of about 50 grams in 20 litres of water. The majority of farmers or 88 per cent violated the lebel recommended dosage rates.

PHE therefore recommends that consumers wash their tomatoes thoroughly with warm water. PHE further recommends increased farmer education and practical guidance by the country’s extension service system and pesticide sellers on safe handling and usage of agricultural chemicals. “A country-wide public sensitisation on pesticides and food safety is paramount, and the right momentum is now,” said the researchers.

