Village-based advisors bring hope to farmers

In many parts of eastern Uganda, smallholder farmers often struggle to get reliable farming advice, good-quality seeds, and affordable loans. The challenges have made it difficult for them to grow enough food or earn a decent income from their farms.

One of the biggest problems has been the lack of agricultural extension workers. According to FAO, one extension officer in Uganda serves up to an average of 1,800 farmers. In practice, this means that many farmers never get the help they need.

To solve this problem, Farm Africa and the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) launched a two-year project in 10 districts. The goal is to help 12,000 smallholder farmers, 60 percent of them women and 40 percent youth, get better access to farming advice, good seeds, and markets.

“We knew farmers were facing many challenges. That’s why we introduced the Village-Based Advisor model,” Samuel Arop, the Country Representative for Farm Africa, told Seeds of Gold. Village-Based Advisors (VBA) are trained community members who offer farming advice to their neighbours. Unlike government extension officers, they live in the same areas as the farmers and are more accessible.

VBAs help farmers choose the right seeds, apply fertiliser properly, identify crop diseases, and connect with input suppliers and buyers. They also support the formation of savings groups and help farmers access microloans.

“We are now the first point of contact for many farmers,” Michael Opolot, a VBA from Bugiri District, says. “When they have a problem in the garden, they come to us,” Mr Arop says.

The VBAs have received training from both Farm Africa and district production departments. They have been issued certificates and are supported with demonstration kits and tools.

Better seeds, better harvests

The project focuses on improving production of maize, beans, and rice, which are key food and cash crops in the region. Farmers in districts such as Bugweri, Bugiri, Amuria, Kamuli, Bukwo, and Kween often rely on recycled seeds, which produce low yields. For example, while improved bean seeds can produce up to 1,500 kilogrammes per acre, many farmers harvest just 250 to 500 kilogrammes.

The project promotes improved seed varieties that are high-yielding, climate-resilient, and nutritious. For example, Nabe 17 and Naro bean 1 are rich in iron and zinc, which help fight malnutrition. The project also supports aromatic rice varieties such as Witanine and Nerica 5, which are in high demand locally. During a recent demonstration in Bugweri District, farmers heard testimonies first-hand how these seeds performed. One plot of Nabe 17 beans produced 700 kilogrammes on just 1.5 acres, more than double the average harvest in the area.

“We have seen the difference,” says one farmer. “Before, I would harvest just a few bags. Now, I have enough to eat and sell.” Another key part of the project is helping farmers use the right fertiliser. Grain Pulse Ltd, a private company partnering in the project, has developed fertilisers tailored to specific crops like maize, rice, and beans.

“Each crop needs different nutrients,” explained Issa Kasozi, a representative from Grain Pulse. “We’ve made blends that give the plants exactly what they need to grow well,” he says.

The fertilisers include both major and minor nutrients, helping to boost plant health and increase yields. The company also buys grain from farmers after harvest, creating a full cycle of support.

“We buy the harvest at premium, about shs500 per kilogramme above the market price,” Kasozi says. “This gives farmers guaranteed return and it also shields them from being exploited by middle men,” he adds.

Access to credit

However, many farmers still cannot afford inputs like seeds and fertilisers. To address the problem, the project works with financial institutions such as Stanbic Bank and fintech company Ensibuuko to provide loans through village savings groups at affordable interest rates, often as low as 10 percent.

“We teach farmers how to manage money and then link them to credit,” said Arop. “The loans are timed to match the farming seasons, so farmers can repay after selling their produce.”

This financial support has helped hundreds of farmers buy what they need at the start of the season instead of waiting or borrowing from high-interest money lenders.

The project places special emphasis on supporting women and youth. Of the 12,000 farmers targeted, 60 percent are women and 40 percent are youth.

“These groups are often left out of development projects,” Arop notes. “But we believe they are key to improving agriculture.” Women like Juliet Nalinya, a coffee farmer and VBA in Kamuli, says the project has changed their lives. “I used to farm without knowing what I was doing. Now I make better decisions, and I help others too,” she says.

Reviving farmer cooperatives

The partnership has also helped revive district-level farmer cooperatives, many of which had become inactive. In Bugiri, the District Farmers’ Association (DFA) received training in leadership, governance, and financial management.

“We had lost direction,” Kirunda Yowabu, the DFA leader, says. “But Farm Africa helped us get back on track. We even reopened our milling facility and launched new income-generating activities.” These include beekeeping, over 400 beehives have been distributed to farmer groups, and mushroom farming under the Women Empowerment and Sustainable