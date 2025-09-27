Water efficient maize takes centre stage at Bunyoro Farm Clinic

The Water Efficient Maize for Africa (WEMA) hybrid, developed by the National Agricultural Research Organisation (Naro), will be the star attraction at the Seeds of Gold Farm Clinic this Saturday, at the Bulindi Zonal Agricultural Research and Development Institute (BuZARDI) in Hoima City. The event, organised in partnership with Nation Media Group and Naro, aims to equip farmers with the tools to combat climate change under the theme “Climate Smart Farming.”

The clinic, held at BuZARDI's headquarters in Hoima District, is sponsored by Bank of Uganda, Pride Bank and LionPRO. It will provide practical, hands-on training for farmers from the Bunyoro Sub-region on key agricultural enterprises. Dr Moses Mwesigwa, the director of research at BuZARDI, said the WEMA maize hybrid is a crucial innovation for the region's farmers, who are grappling with the impacts of climate change, including rising temperatures and prolonged dry spells.

The new variety is designed to withstand drought and heat stress while offering high yields of 6–10 tonnes per hectare, above the national average of 2.4 tonnes.

Training for a changing climate

The farm clinic will also feature in-depth sessions on other vital sectors of the agricultural economy, providing farmers with a comprehensive guide to building resilience. Uganda's coffee sector, which earned the country more than $1.46 billion in the last year, faces significant threats from climate change. Experts from Naro will demonstrate new technologies, innovations and management practices to improve the resilience and productivity of coffee farming. The sessions will cover the use of improved, climate-resilient varieties, effective fertiliser application and integrated pest and disease control.

Francis Balinda, a crop technician at MuZARDI, teaches farmers how to manage vegetable

As climate change disrupts flowering seasons and threatens bee colonies, beekeeping is becoming more challenging. The Seeds of Gold Farm Clinic will teach farmers climate-smart hive management practices. This includes using modern hives and planting diverse, bee-friendly forage crops such as Calliandra and sunflowers to ensure a continuous food source for their bees, promoting year-round productivity. The sessions will also cover integrated pest management that is safe for bees and the integration of beekeeping into agroforestry systems to boost both honey production and crop yields. The goat farming sector, with a national population of 17 million, is highly vulnerable to climate-related issues. The clinic's specialised training will focus on sustainable management systems. This includes proper housing to protect goats from extreme weather, pasture improvement and rotational grazing to conserve forage.

Farmers will also be trained on cultivating and storing fodder crops for dry-season feeding. Experts will also introduce community-based breeding strategies aimed at developing goat lines that are genetically more resilient to harsh environmental conditions. Additionally, practical sessions on poultry and piggery will cover climate-smart practices to maintain animal health and productivity. The training will focus on biosecurity, disease prevention, and nutrition. Dr Moses Mwesigwa, the director of research at BuZARDI, whose work has focused on poultry nutrition and addressing infectious causes of mortality, is expected to be a key resource for the sessions.

Partnership for agricultural transformation

The partnership between Naro and NMG-Uganda is a cornerstone of the Seeds of Gold Farm Clinics. This collaboration is designed to bridge the gap between agricultural research and the farmers who need that knowledge most. Naro provides the scientific expertise, innovative technologies and research findings. NMG, through its wide-reaching media platforms like Daily Monitor and NTV, acts as the primary vehicle for disseminating this information to a mass audience of farmers. The farm clinics serve as a physical forum where Naro's scientists and agricultural experts engage directly with farmers. Farmers can ask questions and get hands-on training, while scientists can receive feedback on the real-world challenges farmers face.

The partnership's long-term goal is to transform Uganda's agriculture from a subsistence to a modern, commercial-oriented sector. The farm clinics specifically address issues like climate change by promoting climate-smart technologies and practices.





Meet The Experts

Dr Joseph Ekwangu, Crops and natural resources

Dr Ekwangu is a seasoned research scientist and the acting programme leader for Crops and Natural Resources at BuZARDI. With over a decade of experience, his work centres on advancing sustainable agricultural practices and building resilient food systems. An experienced agronomist with a PhD in Agroecology and Food Systems from Uganda Martyrs University (UMU), he also holds a Master of Science in Soil Science and a Bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Land Use and Management from Makerere University, in addition to a Master of Arts in Development Studies from UMU. He specialises in soil health and environmental research, including climate science.

Dr Ivan Abaho, Programme leader, Animal Resources Research Programme

Dr Abaho is an aquaculture scientist and the Programme Leader for the Animal Resources Research Programme at BuZARDI. As a senior research officer at the National Agricultural Research Organisation (Naro), he has over a decade of experience in agricultural research, focusing on strategic planning, coordination, and monitoring and evaluation. Dr Abaho holds a PhD in Fisheries Science from Rhodes University, South Africa, specialising in fish breeding and genetics. He also holds an MSc in Zoology and a BSc (Hons) degree in Fisheries and Aquaculture from Makerere University. He is a key player in pioneering selective breeding programmes for commercial fish species, with a commitment to building resilient agricultural systems and ensuring food security.

Dr Patrick Kalunda, Research Officer, Socio-economist

Dr Kalunda is a research officer and socio-economist at BuZARDI, where he leads the planning and implementation of socio-economic research initiatives. With over 20 years of experience, he is also the acting programme leader for the Technology Promotion and Outreach Programme. Dr Kalunda holds a PhD in International and Rural Development from the University of Reading, United Kingdom. His expertise includes designing and managing research projects, conducting both quantitative and qualitative field research, and analysing data using various software. He is skilled in writing research reports and engaging with stakeholders to validate research findings.

Dr Williams Guma, Research Officer, Animal Health Scientist

Dr Guma is a research officer and animal health scientist BuZARDI, with over 17 years of experience in veterinary extension and applied research. He holds a Master of Veterinary Preventive Medicine and a Bachelor of Veterinary Medicine from Makerere University. His work focuses on identifying and characterising animal diseases, understanding disease spread, and developing strategies to enhance animal production and trade in the Albertine Crescent Zone. He specialises in veterinary epidemiology, disease diagnostics, and herd health management. Dr Guma leads a cross-breeding project to improve growth and kidding rates in goats and oversees health management for various on-station livestock.

Dr Pauline Birungi, outreach officer

Dr Birungi is a research scientist and outreach officer at BuZARDI. With over two decades of experience, she has made significant contributions to improving rural livelihoods in Uganda through agricultural research and community-based interventions. She holds a PhD in Agricultural and Rural Innovations and a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture from Makerere University, along with a Master of Arts in Development Studies from Uganda Martyrs University. Her research focuses on the socio-economic and behavioural factors that influence agricultural practices.

Dr Moses Mwesigwa, Director of research

Dr Mwesigwa is a prominent researcher in agricultural sciences, with a particular focus on poultry production and nutrition. His work has significantly contributed to understanding the dietary needs of poultry in tropical environments, especially in the context of smallholder farming systems in Uganda. He is the Director of Research at the Bulindi Zonal Agricultural Research and Development Institute (BuZARDI. His research has explored innovative approaches to enhance egg quality and addresses the marketability of eggs for local farmers. He has also investigated infectious causes of mortality in scavenging chickens in central Uganda, shedding light on critical issues affecting poultry health and productivity in rural settings. His research has been recognised through sponsorship from the European Commission.



