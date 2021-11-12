We must protect our environment 

Deforestation. A man assembles firewood in Funve Central Reserve in Mazinga Sub-county, Kalangala District, on March 6. PHOTO BY SYLVESTER SSEMUGENYI

By  Michael J Ssali

What you need to know:

  • The bees which are pollinators and producers of honey are losing the forests that were not only their home but sources of nectar, the raw material they use to make honey.

There have been three international events in the recent weeks that are strongly linked to farming. They were: (1) the UN Biodiversity Conference, (2) World Food Day, and (3) the COP26.

