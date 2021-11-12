We must protect our environment 

There have been three international events in the recent weeks that are strongly linked to farming. They were: (1) the UN Biodiversity Conference, (2) World Food Day, and (3) the COP26.

It is difficult to speak about food production without talking about biodiversity, the climate, and natural environment protection and restoration. We eat different food items that grow in different ways and places.

Due to deforestation some plant species are disappearing just as are their leaves and fruits that we enjoyed as food. Many animals and birds that we used to trap and enjoy their meat are disappearing due to deforestation. The bees which are pollinators and producers of honey are losing the forests that were not only their home but sources of nectar, the raw material they use to make honey.

Forests attract rain which we need as farmers to do our work. Mr Edie Mukiibi, vice president of Slow Food, a worldwide network of local communities that counteracts the disappearance of local food traditions and the spread of fast food culture, has said, “For us biodiversity means soil, water, food, traditions, cultures: protecting them is the only way to tackle climate change, malnutrition, pandemics and economic crises.”

When we destroy wetlands we destroy an important source of water. Yet water is life. Farming is impossible without water. By destroying wetlands we make the negative effects of climate change even worse. We destroy the natural habitat for fish and thus contribute to malnutrition and hunger. As the Slow Food position paper it says: “If biodiversity is alive, so is the planet.”

In Uganda we are fast destroying biodiversity and the natural environment of our otherwise beautiful country by mindless waste disposal. Plastic waste is all over the banks of nearly all our streams and rivers.

Strangely most leaders attribute the damage to the manufacturers of plastic bags without any mention of plastic water bottles, plastic soda bottles, plastic shoes, plastic plates and cups, and a whole range of plastic objects whose production ought to be checked. We also need to introduce an entire subject in our school curriculum about waste disposal and environment protection.