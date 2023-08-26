What is climate smart agriculture? 

Climate smart agriculture is often described as an integrated approach to managing landscapes ---crops, livestock, forests, and fisheries ---that addresses the interlinked challenges of food security and accelerating climate change.

Climate smart agriculture is climate change conscious. The farmer should not destroy the natural environment by mindlessly cutting down trees.

The farmer must regularly plant some shade trees. It is the kind of farming where the farmer is concerned about soil health and protects it against erosion.

In climate smart agriculture farmers will need to be aware of the increasing demand for food as the world population increases rapidly. The farming methods must be sustainable and yet more productive.

A 2020 World Bank Report found that nearly 690 million people are hungry and that the figure grew to that level by nearly 60 million in just preceding five years.

The report further says, “The food security challenge will only become more difficult as the world will need to produce about 70 percent more food by 2050 to feed an estimated 9 billion people.

The irony is that people within our communities are encroaching on the wetlands and natural forests and destroying them. Farmers must increase the protection of soil on their farms by mulching and constantly applying natural manure. They must protect the soil from erosion and make it less susceptible to the ravages of climate change --- increasing temperatures, weather variability, and floods.

When long droughts take place the animals do not have enough water and the grass dries up and disappears quickly.

The crops fail and food becomes scarce for a growing population. When the rivers are dry it is difficult to talk about irrigation.

The farmers doing climate smart agriculture should make a provision for rain water storage. They should plant improved seeds ---- bred to be tolerant to harsh drought conditions and resistant to dangerous pests.

Climate change has introduced pests and diseases that were not heard of before and climate smart agriculture should involve adaption of new agricultural technologies.

Farmers must also be aware of the paradox that actually agriculture is a major part of the climate problem, currently responsible for 19-29 percent of total greenhouse gas emissions. (Climate Smart Agriculture and the World Bank Group) Mechanised agriculture which burns a lot of fossil fuel and careless application of livestock manure emit global warming gasses.