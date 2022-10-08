What to expect as Lira hosts Farm Clinic at Ngetta Zardi 

It is always a full house when the Seeds of Gold Farm Clinic is held at Ngetta Zonal Agricultural Research and Development Institute (Ngetta ZARDI) in Lira District.

The last time the Farm Clinic was held in Lira in 2018, more than 2,000 people attended the training.

There is great potential for mechanisation in the area which experts want to exploit.

Established in the 1930s to serve the communities of Lango and Acholi in modern farming, Ngetta Zardi supports farmers with planting materials of improved and nutritious crop varieties, varieties that are resilient to pests and diseases, postharvest handling, value addition and improved livestock technologies.

As the focus of today’s Farm Clinic turns to climate change resilience, researchers at Ngetta Zardi will tip farmers on how to overcome the challenges the changing climate are posing.

Key food security crops will be the main focus of training including cassava, maize, soybean, beans, sorghum, rice and sesame.

Seasoned experts will teach about the best practices, unveil climate resilient crop varieties that have significant yield, quality, and resistance/tolerance to pests and diseases while offering knowledge on post-harvest handling and value addition especially to cassava to feed the emerging industries.

Below are the profiles of the trainers who will keep the keen farmers updated.

Profiles of facilitators

Godfrey Otim Anyoni - research officer- crop agronomy

Otim is a sustainable agricultural expert with a Master’s Degree in sustainable rice cultivation from Yamagata University, Japan, PhD candidate agroecology and food system (Uganda Martyrs University) and a seasoned agricultural climate adaptation agronomist trained by Philippine Rice Research Institute (PhilRice). He has studied and practiced season-long systems of rice intensification and sustainability (SRI) at Philrice Nueva Ecija (Philippines). He has developed commodity manuals, hand books, production charts, production calendars among other dissemination materials for eight priority commodities of northern Uganda namely; maize, soybean, cassava, rice, sesame, sorghum, cassava and beans. He will facilitate learning on improved soybean cultivation technologies.

Dr Mudde Barnabas - senior research officer, head of crops and natural resource programme

Dr Mudde holds a PHD (Crop Protection), from the University of Nairobi, Kenya, a MSC. Crop Science from Makerere University and BSC. Agriculture Makerere University. He currently works with National Agricultural Research Organisation, Ngetta Zonal Agricultural Research and Development Institute (Ngetta ZARDI) as senior research officer with more than 16 years of experience in agricultural research. He heads the Crops and Natural Resources Research Program at the institute. He oversees research on management of citrus diseases, mango fruit fly, fall army worm and weed management. He also spearheads the screening of beans, millet, sorghum and groundnut germplasm for developing new climate resilient crop varieties with improved yield, quality, and resistance/tolerance to biotic and abiotic stresses. He will be in charge of overall coordination of the Farm Clinic.



Angella Kyobutungi; Field technician

Angella Kyobutungi holds a BSC. in Environmental Science from Makerere University and currently pursuing her Masters in Environment and Natural Resource Management from Makerere University. She works with National Agricultural Research Organisation, Ngetta Zonal Agricultural Research and Development Institute (Ngetta ZARDI) as Field Technician in charge of multiplication of foundation seed and studies screening of beans, millet, sorghum and groundnut germplasm for developing new climate resilient crop varieties with improved yield, quality, and resistance/tolerance to biotic and abiotic stresses. She has more than five years of agricultural research experience especially, crop adaptation; agronomy; postharvest handling and emerging issues including climate change and variability. She has 10 years’ experience in agronomy and training students and farmers on improved agronomic practices. Her training will focus on cassava production and value addition.

Howard Kasigwa - Aquaculture researcher

Howard Kasigwa is a highly motivated aquaculturalist with a Master’s Degree in Application of Genetics in Fish Breeding from Can Tho University, Vietnam and a Bachelor’s degree in Fisheries from Makerere University. He has developed an in-depth understanding of the dynamics of fish production and productivity in different cultural environments. He is a Senior Aquaculture Technician with 12 years of proven ability in transforming fish farmers from subsistence to sustainable commercial producers within East Africa. He has a passion for contributing to development of a vibrant aquaculture sector in Uganda. His training will focus on fish pond farming best practices, preparation, stocking, pest management and fish feed management.

Lawrence Ogwal

Lawrence Ogwal holds a MSC. Environmental Science and Natural Resource Man

agement from Gulu University, Bachelor from Agriculture of Martyrs University and National Diploma in general Agriculture from Arapai Agricultural College. He is a soil technician at Ngetta. He has 18 years of experience in agricultural research, implementation of development project and training of farmers. He has experience in general agriculture with special skills in rice agronomy, nutrient and water management in rice, general crop husbandry and natural resource management. He is the focal person and rice specialist for JICA-PRiDe 2 project. His training will focus on rice production technologies and mechanisation.



Steven Opio - Crop entomology technician

Opio holds a diploma from Bukalasa Agriculture College and is currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in agriculture at Uganda Marty’s University. He is a crop entomology technician with 10 years’ experience in rice agronomy. He has undertaken training in upland rice cultivation and seed selection in Japan under JICA project and also completed a rice training course in Tanzania with Africa Rice. He is currently conducting a rice research to determine the different planting at on-station together with JICA and Naro. His training will focus on rice production technologies.



John Mark Kodet - Farm manager

Kodet is a farm manager with more than 15 years of professional experience in agricultural research, crop production, training and seed multiplication. He holds Bachelor’s Degree of Agriculture from Uganda Martyrs, Nkozi and a diploma obtained from Bukalasa Agriculture College. He leads seed multiplication activities on station and coordinates training of interns, farmers and students at the institute. He is also responsible for establishing and maintaining on station demonstration fields for best Naro technologies and spear heading Non Tax Revenue (NTR) generation for the institute. His training will focus on production of cassava, value addition and multiplication of quality cassava planting materials.

Geoffrey Nviiri - Livestock production scientist

Nviiri is a livestock production expert with a Masters in Animal Science from Makerere University, PhD candidate (Makerere University, Kampala) and a seasoned aflatoxin and feed safety researcher trained in Beca (ILIRRI) Nairobi and School of Food Technology and Bio-engineering Makerere University. He has studied and practiced feed analysis in both ruminants and poultry. For the very first time in the science field, Nviiri has developed an aflatoxin production protocol and registered patents in both aflatoxin production and the use of Bentonites from the Albertine Graben region of Uganda. In the field of technology dissemination, he has published technology briefs, dairy production manuals, hand books, production charts, and production calendars among other dissemination materials. In addition, he has participated the development of the lablab core collection development which has provided a foundation for legume dairy feed research in Uganda. Besides publishing up to 23 research papers in peer reviewed journals, Nviiri is a reviewer for Elsevier publishing house (Scientific African). He will be the lead trainer on grazing management and use of improved forages, feed conservation for dry season feeding focusing on hay and silage.



Gerald Brown Ayo - Livestock Production Technician

Ayo is a motivated animal production practitioner who holds a Diploma in animal production and management from Bukalasa Agricultural College. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor’s Degree in animal production and management (APM) from Busitema University Arapai Campus. He is a research assistant in animal husbandry with seven years of experience in livestock production. He has been engaged in training students, livestock farmers in the zone, participated in research data collection and project implementation and development of dissemination materials. His training will also focus on grazing management and use of improved forages, feed conservation for dry season feeding focusing on hay and silage.

Samson Obong - Crop agronomy technician

Obong holds a diploma in agriculture obtained from Bukalasa Agriculture College and currently pursuing a Bachelor’s Degree in agriculture from Uganda Marty’s University. He is a crop agronomy technician with 10 years’ experience in rice agronomy. He is a seed expert having gained vast experience in seed testing through training and analysis. He has trained and mentored more than 50 local seed business groups in northern Uganda on principles of seed production over the last six years. He has vast experience in training in best soybean agronomic practices. His training will focus on soybean production and postharvest handling technologies.

Dr Graceline Akongo - Programme head technology promotion and outreach

Dr Akongo is a research officer and programme head (Technology Promotion and Outreach). The scientist holds a PhD (Agriculture), MA (Economics) and BA (Social Science). Her academic background gives her a blend of expertise in social field, economics and agriculture. She has 20 years of experience in research with her contribution cutting across participatory research/technology transfer, economic modelling on contribution of agricultural technologies to improved livelihoods, income and food and environmental aspect. Her training at the Farm Clinic will focus on cost benefit analysis of target agricultural enterprises.