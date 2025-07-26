What you should do before starting piggery

Dr David Mutetikka, Associate Professor of Animal Science in the Department of Agricultural Production at Makerere University, recently addressed farmers on best practices in piggery farming during a farm clinic. He shared key insights for both new and experienced pig farmers, highlighting practical considerations for success.





Choosing the right pigs

Dr Mutetikka said selecting the right animals is the foundation of a profitable piggery venture. He cautioned against basing purchases solely on size or appearance. “Don’t buy a pig just because it looks big or healthy. Instead, focus on its litter history,” he advised. A piglet born from a large litter, say 12, has a higher chance of reproducing a similar number. Conversely, one born from a smaller litter may carry that trait genetically.

Feeding and growth

Piglets should ideally be bought at around eight weeks of age. They should be fed intensively for the next four months until they reach a weight of 90–100 kilogrammes. During the growth phase, a pig should consume approximately four kilogrammes of feed daily to gain one kilogramme of body weight.

Hygiene and housing

One challenge with pig farming is the strong odour associated with the animals. Dr Mutetikka recommended the deep litter system, commonly used in poultry farming, to help manage this. This involves layering sawdust and straw in the pigsty, which absorbs waste and suppresses smell. “Proper hygiene not only controls odour but also reduces disease incidence,” he said. He further stressed the need to control access to the pigsty and quarantine new pigs for at least three weeks before introducing them to the rest of the herd.

Disease prevention

Among the most dangerous diseases in pigs is African swine fever, which has neither a cure nor a vaccine. Its spread, however, can be controlled through strict hygiene protocols. Workers should wear protective gear, including gumboots and overalls and should change these before interacting with the animals, especially after visiting other places. Dr Mutetikka also advised farmers to deworm adult pigs twice a year and growing pigs every three months to ensure optimal health and productivity.

Maximising profit

Profitability in piggery farming depends heavily on reproductive efficiency. Ideally, a sow should farrow twice a year and be pregnant again by year’s end. A productive sow should have a litter size of 10 to 12 piglets. “If a sow is producing only six piglets, either her genetics are weak or she’s not being fed properly,” Dr Mutetikka said. Farmers looking to buy mature pigs should look for those with longer frames, as these tend to yield more pork. Additionally, each boar should ideally serve at least 10 females to justify its maintenance costs.

Common challenges

The high cost and fluctuating quality of feed remain a significant challenge for farmers. Dr Mutetikka noted that feed ingredients like maize bran are often adulterated. For instance, instead of white bran (which is ideal), farmers may receive lower-quality brown bran. Market prices for pigs are also a concern. Buyers often set prices below the cost of production, leaving farmers with losses. “You might value your pig at Shs160,000, but the buyer insists on Shs120,000,” he said.

Veterinary care is another costly affair, with some practitioners charging exorbitantly for simple procedures like deworming.

Proposed solutions





To address these issues, Dr Mutetikka suggested the establishment of a central abattoir. This would help regulate pig prices based on production costs, rather than leaving farmers at the mercy of buyers. He also encouraged farmers to be proactive in learning basic animal care. “Observe what the vet does. Some will charge Shs1,500 for a deworming tablet that costs only Shs200,” he pointed out. To ensure quality, farmers should source feed ingredients from reputable suppliers.

Feeding tips

A good pig feed mix, according to Dr Mutetikka, includes maize bran (preferably white), soybeans, lake shells, salt, and a vitamin-mineral premix. Soybeans are particularly rich in protein, while small fish like mukene are excellent for their calcium content. Farmers should also look to their local environment for cost-saving feeding options. For example, those near poultry processors can request offcuts such as intestines and heads. Similarly, those near fish factories can use fish residues. With careful planning, sound hygiene practices, and informed decision-making, piggery farming can be a rewarding enterprise.





Diseases

