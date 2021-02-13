When do tomatoes need organic manure?

By Editor More by this Author

I am a regular reader of Seeds of Gold and I am about to plant tomatoes. At what time should I apply organic manure, DAP, CAN and NPK? Stephen (Answered by Dennis Kigiri an agronomist at Egerton University)

Dear Stephen,

It is good that you are thinking of boosting your soil nutrient status. This will surely improve your tomato yield. I hope you have done soil testing to be sure of the minerals that are deficient on your land so as to enable you to know the amount of organic and inorganic fertiliser to add.

That said, every fertiliser source has specific nutrients it contains. This also determines the time of application.

DAP supplies the soil with nitrogen and phosphorus, but it has some side effects in that it releases hydrogen ions that will acidify your soil in the long run.

I would, therefore, recommend that you minimise its use. If you must use it, apply on the same day of planting at the required rates.

For organic manure, it is advisable that you apply it about a week before planting. This allows time for the nutrient release from the organic materials. The amount to be applied also depends on the nutrient requirements of your soil, from the previous soil test. This is because it provides macro and micro nutrients.

CAN stands for Calcium Ammonium Nitrate. It supplies the soil/plants with calcium and nitrogen. It is used for top dressing.

After planting and crop emergence, the amount to be applied depends on the nitrogen level of the soil.

It should be applied three to five weeks after the emergence of your crops, depending on growth characteristics. After applying the above, there is no need to apply NPK.

From the name, this fertiliser supplies nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium to the soil and plants.

These three nutrients should not be applied to toxic levels. You can also replace DAP with NPK, which is also applied at planting.

If you follow the recommendations and advice given after the soil test, your land has the potential to realise high yields from any crop that you grow.

