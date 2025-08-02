Where is culture in today’s farming?

As human beings, we have different cultures and values. We have favoured food plants, some of which we grow ourselves and others found in the wild but are quite valuable to us as delicacies or medicine. They may be mushrooms or some plants that we eat as vegetables but we never really set out to grow and come up like weeds in our gardens of beans, groundnuts, and other common food crops. This is so with some insects as well. We keep bees for honey and other products. However, bees also thrive on their own in forests but we usually harvest their honey. There are some animals and birds that we hunt for their meat. There are some plants that we need for making our traditional alcoholic drinks.

Modernity should not turn us into really different people. On the contrary, we should strive to preserve our culture by eating our traditional food items and preparing them the way our grandparents used to do. This is not to say we should not embrace new crop varieties and modern agricultural production practices. Every farmer should preserve space for growing our local food crops much as we welcome globalised food crops like rice, wheat, Irish potatoes, cabbages, and the others. We should preserve our natural environment, especially the natural forests and the wetlands. It is in the natural forests that the wild bees live. The natural forests are the source of some sweet fruits that we don’t normally grow in our gardens. They are the home of fowls and wild animals (game) that are hunted for food.

They are the place where some medicinal plants naturally grow. The trees attract rainfall and mitigate the ravages of climate change. As we carry out farming, we should have in mind the health of living things living naturally in the wetlands --- the fish, the reptiles and the game. We should preserve the plants growing there because they act as natural filters to purify the water that supports life. We certainly must grow all the other crops not only because doing so is a form of employment, but also because they are raw materials for our growing industries and a source of foreign exchange. When we grow such crops as coffee, we earn money to buy cars, to build bigger houses, and to take our children to better schools.



