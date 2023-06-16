Why agribusinesses must embrace ESG compliance

Agribusinesses are increasingly recognising the importance of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) concerns in ensuring their long-term sustainability.

With intensifying market demand for sustainable solutions and increased focus on environmental claims, businesses in the food and beverage industry are facing growing pressure to improve their ESG performance and transparency.

The environmental and social impacts of food production and consumption are prompting a re-evaluation of agricultural models and waste management practices.

Agriculture is a significant contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, accounting for a substantial portion of the global emissions profile.

The main greenhouse gases emitted from agricultural activities include carbon dioxide (CO2), methane (CH4), and nitrous oxide (N2O).

In response to these challenges, agribusinesses are incorporating ESG factors as non-financial performance indicators to meet stakeholder expectations and demonstrate their commitment to sustainability.

What is ESG?

ESG stands for Environmental, Social, and Governance. ESG allows socially conscious investors to invest their money in a tax-efficient and charitably capitalistic way. Financial institutions are focusing more on environmentally friendly and sustainable investments.

Role of ESG

ESG sustainability issues encompass a wide range of considerations, including corporate finance opportunities, compliance with ESG obligations, workplace issues, supply chain management, engagement with local and Indigenous communities, human rights expectations, greenhouse gas emissions, and climate change strategies.

Agribusinesses are actively seeking ways to embrace ESG compliance and incorporate sustainability principles into their operations.

They are exploring emerging corporate finance opportunities such as sustainability-linked lending and creating ESG-focused financial products.

Furthermore, they are engaging with institutional investors, activist shareholders, and other stakeholders on ESG-related matters.

Integrating ESG considerations into mergers and acquisitions due diligence, private equity portfolios, and investment fund policies is another focus area for agribusinesses.

They are developing ESG policies, compliance registers, management plans, and codes of conduct to ensure their organisations, projects, and transactions align with sustainability goals.

Addressing workplace issues, managing global supply chain risks, and meeting transparency demands are also crucial aspects of their ESG efforts.

Additionally, agribusinesses are working towards engaging with local communities, obtaining consent, and maintaining support for major project development.

They should negotiate project-related community benefit agreements and establish operational-level grievance mechanisms to foster positive relationships.

The legal aspects of greenhouse gas emissions disclosures, corporate climate change strategies, and governance are also on the radar for agribusinesses.

They seek to achieve carbon neutrality through operational improvements, renewable energy projects, fuel-switching, and carbon offset transactions.

Furthermore, exploring public funding opportunities for climate-related projects and maintaining government relations are part of their sustainability initiatives.

Knowledge is power

More than 100 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) gathered at Silver Springs Hotel in Bugoloobi for a one-day training session aimed at enhancing their knowledge and understanding of important business practices.

The training, which focused on ESG principles, provided valuable insights and key takeaways for the participating SMEs.

During the training, it became evident that many SMEs already had existing initiatives related to ESG, although they may not have recognized them as such.

Areas such as human resources practices, health and safety concerns, and social front initiatives were highlighted as examples where efforts were already being made.

The training offered working tools for self-assessment, enabling the SMEs to identify areas for improvement and further development.

Additionally, an e-learning platform called Atingi was introduced, providing learning materials to support their ongoing assessment and progress.

Think long term

Josephine Mukumbya, the Executive Director of the Agribusiness Development Centre (ADC), emphasises the importance of ESG knowledge and a long-term approach to business.

While survival may be the immediate concern, it is important for SMEs to avoid a short-term mindset focused on cutting corners.

“I encourage businesses to think beyond the present and consider where they want to be in five years. This broader perspective puts various aspects into context. It prompts business owners to prioritise the well-being of their staff, ensuring they are treated properly. Many enterprises overlook compliance with important requirements such as the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), but if luck runs out, all the previous hard work can go to waste. In addition to reducing operational costs and increasing income, enhancing employee productivity should be a top priority,” Mukumbya says.

The Agribusiness Development Centre is an organisation founded by Rabobank Foundation and dfcu Limited with a specific focus on capacity development for Farmer Based Organisations (FBOs), Savings and Credit Cooperative Organisations (SACCOs), and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs).

Through its comprehensive approach of training, business mentorship, and coaching, the ADC aims to empower these entities and provide them with the necessary tools for long-term success and sustainability.

By offering training programs, the ADC equips these organisations with the knowledge and skills required to enhance their productivity, efficiency, and overall business acumen.

Through its partnership with Rabobank Foundation and dfcu Limited, the Agribusiness Development Centre remains committed to supporting FBOs, SACCOs, and SMEs on their journey towards achieving a sustainable future.

Mukumbya believes that acquiring knowledge is essential before seeking financing. She says embedding ESG knowledge within an agribusiness presents an opportunity to stay informed about various funding opportunities.

“Training empowers them to engage with relevant opportunities and make informed decisions that benefit both their financial goals and their commitment to environmental, social, and governance considerations,” she says.

Ethical financing

Financial institutions, such as dfcu Bank, are also playing a significant role in promoting ESG compliance.

Ronald Kasasa, the head of business banking at dfcu Bank, highlights the bank’s assessment of sustainability factors, including environmental issues, fair employee pay, workplace health and safety, and ethical business practices.