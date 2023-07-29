Why farmers must plant improved varieties

If we are producing an estimated eight million and half 60-kilogramme-bags of coffee annually nowadays compared with three million bags that we used to produce annually 10 years ago it is worthwhile that we examine the factors that could have led to the sharp rise of the volumes.

Anthony Sekaddu, Production Manager of Kibinge Coffee Farmers Cooperative Society Ltd believes that farmers are paying more attention to producing the crop these days than they used to do long ago when banana production was a good alternative to coffee with regard to income generation.

He says that the banana crop is under attack by indomitable pesticides and diseases which has forced a lot of farmers to turn to coffee production.

He also says that more coffee farmers are using fertilisers today than before. Robusta coffee is the type grown in the entire Central Region and in much of Western Uganda.

Sekaddu also adds the fact that nearly all people turning to coffee growing nowadays plant cloned Robusta coffee seedlings which are much more yielding.

Buganda Kingdom’s Mwanyi Terimba campaign has also contributed substantially to the crop’s production in the Central Region with Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayega’s promise that coffee “will lead Buganda to the top.”

The Central Government has in the recent ten years made coffee the prioritized crop for poverty reduction and has been handing out free coffee seedlings to interested farmers in Operation Wealth Creation (OWC), NAADS, and Bonna Bagaggawale poverty alleviation programs.

Sekaddu actually attributes the sharp rise in coffee production figures to several reasons. He says, “In the past, coffee farmers paid little attention to planting quality coffee seedlings,” he says.

“Today the smart ones choose to plant Robusta cloned coffee seedlings that have been well selected and developed by researchers at National Coffee and Cocoa Research Institute (NaCORI) of Naro Kituza. They are available all over in licensed coffee nurseries across the coffee growing regions. The varieties are high yielding and resistant to the destructive Coffee Wilt Disease (CWD).

As Kibinge Coffee Farmers Cooperative Society we have our own coffee nurseries fully approved of by UCDA) and we ask all our member farmers to plant only seedlings from our nurseries.”

The coffee farmers now don’t have to worry so much about the killer CWD which kept production low in the past because they have resistant varieties to plant.