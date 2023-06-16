Why farmers must protect the environment

It is difficult to think of successful farming without rain, healthy plants, animals, and fodder grass. Man has been given the power to manage plants and animals in such a way that he gets food out of them.

Thousands of years ago he used to roam the jungles and waters in search of food ---insects, honey, meat, fish, fruits, pulses, and tubers.

Later he became a farmer after mastering the skills of looking after crops and livestock, obtained and selected from the wilderness.

It has since then been known that crops do not grow well just because they have sufficient water and good soil. They need light and some sunshine.

The farmed animals and birds feed on plants such as elephant grass, sweet potatoes, and maize, soy beans, and many others some of which are also human food.

Livestock dung and urine make good manure for the plants and crops. Grass and some crop residues turn into manure when they are used as mulch.

If the weather is dry and hot for too long, crops will wither and the harvest will be poor.

Yet heavy rainfall can cause flooding and destruction of crops.

Heavy rainfall almost always results in runoff which carries with it top soil into the valley leaving the ground bare and useless for crop production in a process known as soil erosion.

This is why it is quite common for farmers to talk and to worry about the weather.

Everything to do with farming is linked to the environment and it is the reason that farmers must take interest in its protection.

Farming therefore heavily depends on environmental factors and when experts warn us about the danger of destroying natural forests and wetlands we should listen.

There are lots of unseen living organisms in the soil that break down organic matter and enrich the soil with nutrients.

The farmer should not destroy them by mindless usage of agricultural chemicals because they are important to his work.

Some farmed birds such as chicken and darks feed on worms, ants, and other insects.

Wetlands must be exploited with care because they purify water which the farmer depends on to produce crops and livestock.

Natural forests ought to be carefully exploited since they are linked to rain formation.

Farmers should play a key role in tree planting efforts to mitigate soil erosion and storm damage.

