Why grain struggles to find buyers

Uganda’s grain sector appears ripe with promise. The country produces millions of tonnes of maize annually, enough to feed its population, and support regional trade. It has the grain. It even has standards. What remains elusive is connecting the two and ensuring those who do the right thing aren’t left behind. Beneath this potential lies a troubling paradox: farmers and processors who invest in producing high-quality, certified maize are struggling to find buyers, even as substandard grain floods markets and procurement systems. The issue is not the absence of supply or demand, but the lack of a structured, regulated market that rewards quality and disciplines all actors in the value chain.

“We have certified grain in Uganda. But the crime has been that even when grain is processed, graded and certified, buyers are not differentiating it from uncertified maize. On the market, they offer the same price whether it’s quality or not,” says Humphrey Mutaasa, chief technical advisor at The Grain Council of Uganda (TGCU). This absence of price discrimination has discouraged farmers from investing in post-harvest handling, drying, and storage. “When certified maize competes in the same space and at the same price with poor-quality grain, it becomes invisible. That’s what we’re trying to fix,” Mutaasa adds.

A broken market

The Meet the Buyer symposium last Wednesday in Kampala brought together certified sellers, processors, institutional buyers and regulators to confront this long standing dysfunction. The event, organised by TGCU, with support from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), was the second in a series aimed at linking supply with demand in Uganda’s fragmented maize market. “The idea is to ensure, for the first time, certified buyers meet certified sellers face-to-face. This way, they can sign contracts, enforce standards, and protect the public. Pregnant mothers, schoolchildren, and even soldiers should not be exposed to cancer-causing aflatoxins,” Mutaasa says. Aflatoxins, the toxic by-products of fungal contamination in poorly stored grain, have become a national food safety threat.

The Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) estimates that a significant percentage of grain consumed in the country is contaminated often because it is procured through informal channels. “One of the biggest complaints we received was that people are still able to buy grain by the roadside. Where is that grain going? A lot of it is going outside Uganda without any quality checks,” says Patricia Bageine Ejalu, the deputy executive director for standards at UNBS. This, Ejalu notes, is about to change.





“By the end of October, no maize will be allowed to exit Uganda without the UNBS Q-mark and an SPS [Sanitary and Phytosanitary] permit from the Ministry of Agriculture. The directive has already been issued.” While the regulatory push is welcome, Ejalu emphasises that enforcement must start from within. “We need both the buyers and the sellers to understand the value of quality grain.

Not all the farmers have to get certified themselves, but they must feed into a certified system whether that’s through cooperatives or registered aggregators.” At the heart of the problem is a contradiction: certified sellers exist, but they cannot sell at premium prices because uncertified buyers flood the market with quick cash, buying directly from farmers without following standards. Bishop John Magaba, a long-time maize trader and director of Pastor Magaba Produce Buyers and Sellers, says they are “negotiating with buyers to get better prices for our certified maize, but we still have a market where poor-quality grain sells easily.





If someone can come with a truck from Kenya or Rwanda and park on the roadside to buy maize straight from the farmer, how can I, who has invested in cleaning and drying maize properly, compete?” Magaba believes enforcement must go beyond border restrictions. “Let the government direct buyers where to go if they want quality maize. We need designated points, certified warehouses so processors like me can get a fair shot in the market.”

Animal feed

It’s a sentiment echoed by buyers themselves. Aga Sekalala Jr, the Executive Director of Ugachick Limited, a poultry breeding firm, says quality maize is essential for animal feed, and aflatoxins pose a serious risk across the value chain. “We’re in the market for maize with no more than 15 percent moisture, free from stones, debris, or metals and most importantly, free from aflatoxins,” he says. “We test every batch at our delivery points. If it doesn’t meet our standards, we reject it.”





Ugachick consumes between 10,000 and 15,000 metric tonnes of maize per year. Despite being a major buyer, they have no plantations of their own and rely entirely on the open market. “We only buy from suppliers. That’s the opportunity, but it’s also a problem because not everyone selling maize understands or follows the quality parameters we require.”

