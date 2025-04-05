Why more Ugandans are growing coffee





During a recent phone conversation with Seeds of Gold, the Executive Director of National Union of Coffee Agribusinesses and Farm Enterprises (NUCAFE), Mr Joseph Nkandu, made major revelations about coffee and why producing the crop is one of the most paying enterprises in Uganda today.

Among the top revelations that he made was that there has been a steep rise in the global demand for coffee in the past few years and that the crop’s prices have reached a record high.

Officials from the Uganda Embassy in Ankara during the Coffex International Coffee Exhibition in Istanbul, Turkey, recently. PHOTO/COURTESY

Higher prices

The coffee prices in Uganda have never been as high as they are today at Shs15,000 per kilogramme (FAQ or kase) and, according to Nkandu, the prices are bound to rise much higher in the future because there is a much bigger demand for coffee today across the world than before.

“There is such increased consumption of coffee beyond the traditional coffee consuming countries such as the European countries and United States of America,” Nkandu disclosed.

“There are emerging countries such as the BRICS countries, especially China with its more than 1.4 billion people who are looking for coffee. What is interesting is that China has the purchasing power.” Nkandu further disclosed that more and more people have understood the many health benefits of drinking coffee and that it is now regarded as the fuel for the contemporary world.

What he said about coffee’s sky-rocketing prices is backed up by a recent Global Coffee Report article also published by the Nile Post on March, 13, 2025, under the title: “Coffee thefts surge in the US as prices climb to all-time highs” and authored by April Hauksworth. In the article it was revealed that theft of truckloads of green coffee beans is surging in the United States, the world’s largest importer of the commodity as prices for the beans increased to all-time highs in the last year, according to transportation companies.

“The issue was discussed by market participants over the weekend in Houston where the US National Coffee Association held its annual conference,” reported the publication. “The US is the world’s largest consumer of the beverage and since coffee is produced in warmer geographies, it has to import nearly 100 percent of what it uses and it transports millions of bags from ports to roasting plants mostly via trucks.”

It quoted Todd Costley, logistic sales coordinator for Hostelry Transportation, a freight broker, as saying that there were dozens of thefts last year, something that would happen only rarely in the past. It further revealed that theft of coffee has also been reported in producing countries such as Brazil and Vietnam, usually in farms where the beans are usually temporarily stored after the harvest.

“In the US the thefts have been done by organised gangs who disguise themselves as transportation companies. Importers should be careful about who they hire. Once the gangs get the coffee they disappear.” The article further reveals that some importers have started attaching tracking devices to the coffee bags in an effort to protect their shipments.

A Robusta coffee farmer attends to his crop. Photo/Michael J Ssali

Higher demand

In economics we were taught that the price of a commodity depends on the balance between the forces of demand and supply. There is simply not enough coffee for the world to drink and as a producing country, Uganda is challenged to produce the deficit to its economic advantage.

Today the price of coffee is going up when Uganda is the leading Commonwealth producer, 2nd African producer, and 8th world producer, according to data from Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) that was recently merged with the Ministry of Agriculture Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF).

Writing in the Robusta Coffee Handbook some years ago, Dr Emmanuel Iyamulemye Niyibigira, UCDA Managing Director, said, “Demand is slated to rise to 175.8 million bags by 2020. Given the untapped production potential, Uganda has a rare opportunity to benefit from increasing both the volume and quality of its coffee to supply this increasing demand.”

Today it is nearly five years since Dr Iyamulemye made that increase estimation and it clearly appears the demand has even grown a lot bigger.

Coffee seedlings in a nursery where they are prepared before transplanting to the garden. FILE PHOTO

Why coffee is scarce

A trained agriculturist, Nkandu has gone ahead to mention other factors that have made coffee scarcer on the international market which include climatic hazards that have hit some of the major coffee producing countries.

“The cultivation of the coffee crop is increasingly becoming more complicated and expansive due to climate change, environmental degradation, and compliance requirements from the consumers that call for environmental and social sustainability with appropriate governance within entities and along the entire coffee supply and value chains. To put these in place requires meeting compliance costs which were not always part of the production costs. Farmers have got to invest in regenerative and restoration measures and climate smart farming practices including traceability without forgetting productivity and quality enhancing technologies. Without such investments, production cannot match with the increasing consumption growing at more than two percent annually.”

Brazilian planting model

In order to increase yields Nkandu advises farmers to plant more coffee trees in their gardens by following what he refers to as the “Brazilian model” which enables a farmer to plant about 1300 coffee trees on an acre instead of just 500.

He is apparently the leading advocate of the Brazilian model in Uganda and he has set up a Brazilian Model coffee demonstration garden at Buzaami Landing Site along Lake Victoria in Mpigi District where farmers go to learn more about coffee production practices.

He has also told Seeds of Gold, “Farmers have to apply science with the application of nutrients in order to sustainably increase yields. They need to find out the status of nutrient levels in the soils and leaves. Application of water or irrigation for that matter is extremely important because a mature coffee plant requires at least 2 to 3 litres of water every day in order to achieve at least 2 to 3kg of FAQ per bush.”