Why ridges are essential for your farm

The harsh mid-morning sun casts long shadows over the lush, blossoming vegetable gardens of ABI Zonal Agricultural Research and Development Institute (AbiZARDI) in Arua. The farm is a demonstration of integrated pest management and meticulous water conservation. Here, every drop of water is cherished. It's a practice experts want to be mirrored in vegetable gardens. Richard Lematia, a crop technician at AbiZARDI, says vegetable patches can thrive, thanks to ridges.

"Before, when the rains came, much of the water just ran off, carrying the precious topsoil with it, leaving crops parched soon after. But with the ridges, the water is held in the furrows, slowly seeping into the soil. Even during dry spells, the moisture stays in the beds for much longer, which means less watering for us," Lematia says.

This conservation method has been observed to significantly reduce water runoff by up to 50 percent, allowing plants to access moisture and nutrients more efficiently. The results speak for themselves, with reported yield increases of 15-30 percent for most common crops. The principle behind ridge cultivation is straightforward: raised beds (ridges) are created with depressions (furrows) in between. When it rains, water collects in these furrows, allowing it to infiltrate the soil gradually rather than rushing away.

This reduces soil erosion, conserves precious moisture and makes the most of every precious drop of rainfall – a crucial advantage in areas prone to both downpours and extended dry periods. "Water management is key for agricultural sustainability. If you cannot have an irrigation system, please try to create some water conservation structures like ditches to harvest some water. Ridges are an accessible, low-cost solution that every farmer can adopt," he adds.

Integrating practices for maximum impact

While ridges themselves are a robust water management technique, their effectiveness can be significantly amplified when integrated with other sustainable farming practices for improved farm resilience. Mulching, for instance, involves applying a layer of organic material like straw, dry leaves, or crop residue on top of the ridges and in the furrows. Mulch acts as a protective blanket, reducing evaporation, suppressing weeds, and slowly breaking down to enrich the soil with organic matter.

"Mulch is like a sponge for our ridges. It keeps the soil moist for longer, keeps the temperature stable, and reduces weeding time, which is great for the plants and the farmer," says Deo Mbogo Obwin, an agronomist with Bukoola Chemicals.

Regularly adding compost, well-rotted manure, or other organic materials to the soil before forming ridges dramatically improves soil structure. This enhances the soil's water-holding capacity, making the ridges even more efficient at retaining moisture.

Additionally, cover cropping—planting non-cash crops like legumes such as mucuna beans, (sunn hemp) during fallow periods or between main crops—can protect the soil from erosion, add nitrogen and improve overall soil health, complementing the water-conserving benefits of ridges.

Finally, diversified cropping systems such as inter-cropping or crop rotation, can improve overall soil health, nutrient cycling, and pest management, indirectly supporting water efficiency by creating a more robust and resilient ecosystem within the ridged garden. The visual impact of a well-maintained ridged field, with its orderly rows and vibrant greenery, speaks volumes about the health of the soil below.

Practical considerations

Implementing ridge farming is highly adaptable and largely low-cost, making it accessible to the majority of smallholder farmers.

Lematia says ridges typically stand 20-30cm high and 60-90cm wide at the base, with furrows of similar width, though dimensions can be adjusted based on crop type and specific local conditions.

They can be created using simple tools such as hand hoes, animal-drawn ox-ploughs, or even small tractor-drawn implements for larger plots. While the initial labour investment can be significant, especially when done manually, farmers quickly find that the long-term benefits of reduced watering, less weeding and healthier plants far outweigh the initial effort.

Ridge farming is effective across various soil types: it improves water retention in sandy soils and enhances drainage and aeration in heavier clay soils, preventing water-logging that can harm root crops. For sloped land, contour ridging, where ridges follow the natural elevation lines, is crucial to maximise water capture and prevent soil runoff.

The versatility of ridge cultivation makes it suitable for a wide array of crops, particularly those that benefit from well-drained but consistently moist soil and prefer their roots not to be waterlogged. Root crops like sweet potatoes, cassava, yams and Irish potatoes are ideal candidates; the loose, aerated soil of the ridges provides ample space for tuber development, leading to healthier, larger harvests.

"Sweet potatoes are bigger and healthier when grown on ridges," shares Agnes Kintu, a farmer from Mukono. Most common garden vegetables also flourish on ridges, including leafy greens (cabbage, kale, spinach, lettuce), fruiting vegetables (tomatoes, peppers, eggplants, beans, peas, okra), and even squash and melons, which can be planted on the ridges with their vines trailing into the furrows. Legumes such as groundnuts and various bean varieties also perform well on ridges, benefiting from good drainage.

Rice straw used as mulch. PHOTO/GEORGE KATONGOLE

Even staple cereals such as maize and sorghum, while often grown on flat land, can benefit from ridge planting, particularly in areas with erratic rainfall, as the furrows can help channel water directly to their root zones.

As climate change continues to intensify, the resurgence of ridge cultivation, promoted by agricultural extension services and NGOs across Uganda, stands as a testament to indigenous wisdom meeting modern necessity. “The future of our food security lies not just in new technologies, but in rediscovering and amplifying the power of simple, sustainable practices that work with nature, not against it," asserts Lematia.