Why smallholder farmers must protect their land

By Michael J Ssali

I have recently been reading the book titled: “The struggle for land in Buganda 1888-2005” by Samwiri Lwanga-Lunyiigo. Given the raging debate about the eminent modifications in the so-called mailo land tenure system it is worth mentioning that smallholder farmers in the Buganda region need to take interest in the matter since it is from land that they earn a living as farmers. Land is a factor of production and it is mostly used for agriculture.

It is also used to make roads and for settlement. Land therefore is extremely valuable and its ownership is often a cause of conflicts.

Lunyiigo warns that God is always on the side of the rich and powerful when it comes to land conflicts. So smallholder farmers ought to take keen interest in the ongoing debate.

He has written, “The landlords have the machinery of state behind them; they have the courts, the police, the lawyers, and, if necessary, the army. As far as the state is concerned the investor (especially the foreign investor) is lord and if peasants, through their bibanja holdings, are the obstacles to development they have to give way.

Our courts are known to be a seedbed of corruption and the peasants cannot compete against the rich landlords when it comes to giving bribes. Lawyers don’t defend the poor because they open their chambers to make money.

Policemen and private security companies are paid to do the evictions and these are often characterised by gratuitous violence, including the loss of life.

And of course the lawmakers themselves are all almost invariably, landowners. It is therefore clear on which side ‘justice’ must lean.”

The big issue is that unless the smallholder farmer is sure about the permanence of the tenure status of the land where he operates, he cannot confidently invest in well-paying perennial crops like coffee or cocoa.

He cannot plant trees. He cannot set up permanent irrigation systems or even build strong houses and fences.

Such a farmer avoids long term investments because he fears that he can be evicted any time without warning if the land owner so wishes.

Mr Michael Ssali is a veteran journalist,

[email protected]