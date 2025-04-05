Why soil health is important





At the heart of agriculture is soil. The quantity and quality of yields is directly tied to the soil. Because of this, soil health is a vital aspect of food production.

Healthy soil is soil that is alive and capable of supporting plant growth, filtering water and contributing to a healthy environment. Several interconnected factors contribute to overall soil health.

Firstly, organic matter plays a vital role, significantly influencing soil structure, water retention and the availability of essential nutrients. Secondly, a diverse community of soil organisms, including bacteria and fungi, is crucial for nutrient cycling and maintaining a healthy soil ecosystem.

Well-structured soil is also essential for proper water infiltration and aeration, which are critical for plant growth and root development. Finally, adequate nutrient availability ensures that plants have the necessary resources for healthy growth and productivity.

Farmers are deeply concerned about deteriorating soil health because degraded soil directly affects their ability to provide for themselves and their families.

Despite the fact that Uganda has a large percentage of arable land, soil degradation is a substantial problem in the country. Generally it is estimated that 4-12 percent of Gross National Product (GNP) is lost from environmental degradation 85 percent of this from soil erosion, nutrient loss and changes in crops.

Studies on land use change in Uganda confirm widespread soil fertility decline, especially in outlying fields. Land degradation rates vary considerably, from a severe 90 percent in Kabale to 20 percent in Masindi, illustrating the regional scale of the problem.

Local farmers emphasise the connection between healthy soil and their livelihoods. While scientific definitions are important, for these farmers, the proof is in the pudding—or rather, in the harvest. "For me, healthy soil means healthy crops," explains Timothy Njakasi, an organic farmer with Kasenge Riverford Organic Agricultural Centre in Mukono District.

"If my crops are yielding well, if they are strong and resistant to disease, then I know my soil is good." Soil is a non-renewable resource and acts as the bank of nutrients for plant growth.

According to Njakasi, the fact that it is comprised of countless species that create a dynamic and complex ecosystem, its health matters.

"Soil that is poorly looked after is prone to erosion, compaction and loss of soil structure, nutrient degradation and soil salinity. Land degradation occurs naturally but is exacerbated by human activities. Poor farming practices such as mono-cropping, which depletes certain nutrients from the field; inefficient irrigation, which negatively affects the earth’s structure and nutrient availability; and overreliance on chemical fertilisers and pesticides, which leads to degraded soil health.

Fixing soil degradation

Reducing soil degradation demands the consistent use of sustainable land management techniques over time. Though preserving land’s health and fertility is a marathon, there are tried-and-true ways to prevent soil degradation. "Soil health is about proper management," asserts Njakasi.

"As organic farmers, we strongly believe in working with the soil's natural systems. That's why we don't encourage the use of chemical fertilisers or inorganic manure; they disrupt and kill the vital organisms that make soil thrive. Instead, we rely solely on organic manure, which feeds the soil's ecosystem and builds long-term fertility." He illustrates his point with a historical example: "It's a stark contrast to see how soil is treated elsewhere. There are accounts that Israel took soil from Uganda during the construction of the Entebbe airport, and that soil is still productive today. Why? Because they prioritise good management. Yet, here in Uganda, we are often failing to properly care for our own soils. Soil health isn't about some magical ingredient; it's about responsible practices."

He emphasises that one cannot simply allow soil erosion to occur and expect healthy soil.

“When topsoil washes away, you're losing the very nutrients that support plant life. Effective soil management means implementing erosion control measures, like terracing or cover cropping, to keep those vital nutrients in place. It's about recognising that soil is a living system that needs our care and attention," he says.