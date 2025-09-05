Why the farmer should go for improved seeds

One of the biggest challenges in farming today is lack of sufficient space for growing crops and rearing livestock. It is common for leaders to emphasise the benefits of farming, and in particular, to encourage the youth leaving school to take up farming as an economic activity.

The bitter truth, however, is that we no longer have enough space on the ground for everyone to do farming. Majority of farmers are working on less than two acres and they are struggling to produce enough food crops for their own consumption and for sale. Many farmers still keep traditional and low yielding, slow maturing livestock. The cows produce about two litres of milk a day and the hens lay just a few eggs, only to hatch some six or so chicks.

The farmers are fighting two enemies --- poverty and hunger. One of the best approaches in this struggle is seed selection. If a farmer has limited space in which to operate, the solution should be using the best planting material in order to maximise yields. It is important to be careful which seed varieties to plant and which livestock breeds to keep.

A farmer who keeps one or two Friesian cows on one and half acres gets more milk and more money than the farmer with 15 local cows on 10 acres. People who plant hybrid maize get higher yields than those who plant saved seeds from previous harvests. Today, we have seed companies competing to provide the best seeds and they should not be ignored. Some of the improved seeds and animal breeds are high yielding. Some of the seeds are developed to resist biodegradable weed killers.

There are seeds prepared to be tolerant to drought. Others are resistant to diseases caused by pests. Some crops are improved to be bigger and to attract higher prices. Plant breeders develop crops with high commercial value such as juiciness, sweetness, and colour.

Some crops have improved nutritional value. They are recommended for pregnant women and undernourished children. Due to improved seed use, it is now possible to practice commercial agriculture in small spaces. A farmer with just two cows in a space of one and half acres may produce thirty litres of milk per day. By planting improved Robusta coffee varieties, some farmers can harvest 20 gunny bags of dry coffee from an acre.



