Why we must handle water with care

Author: Mr Michael Ssali. PHOTO/FILE

By  Michael J Ssali

What you need to know:

If your columnist were asked what Uganda should do with the money earned from the expected oil mining in western Uganda, his immediate answer would be that it should all be invested in constructing water channelling infrastructure, water storage, and water lifting equipment to ensure that all the water in our swamps, rivers, and lakes is well managed and evenly distributed for the development of the country’s agriculture.
The oil that we are expecting should be the commodity to change Uganda from a rain dependent agricultural economy to a country whose farmers have easy access to irrigation using water from rivers, streams, ground water, and rainwater harvesting. 

