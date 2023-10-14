Why we need more agribusiness fairs

The big number of visitors whoturned up at the recent CBS PEWOSA Agribusiness Fair in Masaka is a clear indication that such events have a big role to play in the development of agriculture. They turned up in their thousands and with a lot of enthusiasm.

The organisers had arranged special training sessions in coffee and banana production. Those interested in the training sessions paid twice more than the others who just went in to see what was displayed on the hundreds of stalls. It was clear that all of them yearned for new knowledge and new information about modern farming technologies.

At the various stalls were displayed farm products such as cassava tubers, pumpkins and bunches of bananas among many other items. There were value-added products.

There were farm inputs such as fertilisers, pesticides, seeds, and tools. Bee keepers, vegetable farmers, poultry farmers and other livestock keepers and many others were there to tell visitors what is done to come up with good yields.

It was an opportunity for farmers to learn from one another. It was an opportunity for farmers to purchase good quality plant-lets and seeds. It was also an opportunity for manufacturers, crop and animal breeders and fabricators of different tools to sell off their products.

Most people did not of course have the cash to purchase many other items that were set before them but they got to know who produces what and where to go for whatever they wanted because the fair was an opportunity to exchange telephone numbers.

They got the information regarding the prices and went back home ready to save and later buy the items such as tractors, tri-cycles, wheelbarrows, and other machines.

The visitors learnt about irrigation machines, planting machines, ground breaking machines like tractors and smaller tools.

In such events as agribusiness fairs successful farmers display what they have achieved for the smaller farmers to learn from.

A visitor to the agribusiness fair has a chance to meet great farmers in one place and he or she has the capacity to walk from one stall to another meeting the different exhibitors, which may not have been possible or easy if there were no fair to bring so many people together. What would be a better learning opportunity for farmers than to attend an agri-business fair?

