Why you must dehorn your cattle

Proper cattle management is essential for Ugandan livestock farmers to ensure productivity, safety, and profitability. One critical practice is dehorning, which prevents injuries among cattle and improves meat quality. According to Dr Nelson Mwebaze Begumisa, a vet at Eram Uganda, dehorning cattle is more than just a routine farm practice; it is a game-changer for livestock farmers in Uganda.

By removing or preventing horn growth, farmers can significantly reduce injuries among cattle, improve skin quality, and ensure safer handling of livestock. This practice ensures better farm management. Horned herds have twice as many bruises as those in hornless herds.

Why dehorning matters

Dehorning plays a crucial role in cattle farming by reducing the risk of injuries among animals, farmers, and handlers. More importantly, it helps prevent bruised skin, which can lower the value of skin (hide) and affect profitability. According to Patrick Kamugisha, a cattle farmer, dehorning also improves the safety of farm workers and infrastructure. "Cattle without horns are easier to handle as they become docile, reducing risks of injury to farmers and damage to farm structures.

Dehorned cattle also occupy smaller space compared to those with horns," he adds. For farmers with dip tanks, it is easier to dip cattle with horns. Dr Mwebaze remarks that some farmers do not dehorn their cattle because of the cost involved. It can cost between Shs20,000 to Shs50,000 to dehorn a cow depending on the method used and the age of dehorning.

When to dehorn cattle

The timing of dehorning determines its effectiveness and ease of execution. Vets recommend dehorning as early as possible, ideally a week after birth. The younger the calf, the less trauma and bleeding occur, making the process more humane and cost-effective.

Disbudding, done when calves are between two to eight weeks old, is the least invasive method. At this stage, horn buds are still soft and not yet attached to the skull, making removal easier and less painful.

Dr Mwebaze suggests applying acoustic chalk at the horn bud to prevent horn growth. Another common approach is using a hot iron, which cauterizes the horn buds quickly, causing minimal discomfort. For older calves aged six months or more, Kamugisha says, the horns are fully developed at this time, making dehorning a more invasive procedure.

“This requires sedation, pain management, and careful aftercare. Veterinary assistance is highly recommended to prevent excessive bleeding, infections, and prolonged stress on the animal,” he says.

The hot dehorning iron or a dehorning wire can be used to remove the horn bud. Since this process may leave a deep hole, veterinarians must apply iodine and long-acting tetracycline (20 percent) to prevent bacterial infections. A wound spray is also left with the farmer for continuous care. "The wound should be packed with sterile cotton and gauze, which must be changed regularly until the flesh grows back to fill the hole. Keeping the area clean and sealed is crucial to prevent infections, especially those spread by flies," advises Dr Mwebaze. He further recommends that farmers dehorn their cattle during the dry season to prevent water from entering the wound, which could lead to infections. To minimise pain, especially in older calves, Dr. Mwebaze advises using lignocaine as an anesthetic.

Avoid dehorning during fly-infested seasons to reduce the risk of wound contamination. Farmers should closely monitor cattle for signs of excessive bleeding, swelling, or infections to ensure a smooth healing process.

Recommended methods

For young calves, hot iron disbudding is the most effective and humane method when done early. It prevents horn growth and minimises stress on the animal.

For older cattle, trimming or chipping the horns can reduce injury risks but does not eliminate them completely. Veterinary-assisted dehorning, where specialised tools and anesthesia are used, ensures a safer and less painful experience for the animal. Dr Mwebaze warns farmers to avoid using outdated and harmful methods of dehorning, such as using saws, axes, or chemicals such as caustic paste.

Pain management and aftercare

While disbudding young calves may not require anesthesia, older cattle need pain relief to minimize suffering. Farmers should apply antiseptics to prevent infections, avoid dehorning during fly-infested seasons to reduce wound contamination, and monitor animals for signs of excessive bleeding, swelling, or infections.

Polled breeding

Some cattlemen believe that horned cattle are genetically superior to polled cattle. However, research revealed that horned and polled cattle are similar for traits associated with reproduction, growth and behaviour. Experts therefore encourage farmers to consider breeding hornless (polled) cattle. This eliminates the need for dehorning while improving animal welfare. "By selecting polled genetics, farmers can raise cattle without horns, reducing the need for dehorning altogether," advises the veterinary officer. Dehorning is a vital cattle management practice that enhances safety and improves meat quality. Ugandan farmers are encouraged to use humane and effective dehorning techniques while considering long-term solutions like polled breeding. Investing in proper livestock handling practices ensures healthier herds and better profits for farmers.

Problems associated with dehorning

Heat stress – In breeds like the Ankole long-horned cattle, dehorning removes their natural cooling system, making them more susceptible to heat stress.

Complications – If dehorning is not done properly or at a young age, the cavity left behind can become infected, leading to pus accumulation. Since the horn connects to the sinuses in the skull, infections can be severe, with symptoms such as pus draining from the nostrils. Horn regrowth – If the horn base is not fully removed, partial regrowth can occur, leading to an undesirable cosmetic appearance. Pain and infection risk – Dehorning, particularly in adult cattle, is a painful procedure that can expose the animal to infections. It is recommended that pain relief, antibiotics, and proper wound care be provided after the procedure.

