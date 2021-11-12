Why you must plant drought tolerant soybean

Soybean farmers are advised to apply fertilisers if the soils are exhausted.  Photo / Lominda Afedraru

By  LOMINDA AFEDRARU

What you need to know:

  • With the available technology for processing soybeans at industrial and household level, soybean has become one of the most promising food crops to improve the diets of millions of people in the world.

Soybean also known as glycine max is a nutritious crop containing 40 percent protein and 20 percent oil both of which are vital in human and animal diet. 
With the available technology for processing soybeans at industrial and household level, soybean has become one of the most promising food crops to improve the diets of millions of people in the world.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.