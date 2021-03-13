Why you need a land mapping app for efficient farming

By George Katongole More by this Author

Most farmers depend on guesswork to determine the acreage of their land and in most cases they can never have an idea of how much seed or harvest they can expect. Yet by simply downloading a mapping tool on their smartphones, all this will be history.

How it works

A farmer is charged Shs7,000 per acre to access the mapped land. The GPS-enabled app operates when a user moves along the points that make the land under survey. When the movement is done, it prompts for the payment before accessing the land and acreage.

The app can also be used to make orders for agro-inputs as well as provision of extension services.

Advantages

According to Silive Oboth, a trained spray service provider in Bugiri, they use a subscription mobile-based application, Ezy Agric App, to accurately measure the land they have been contracted to spray.

Ezy Agric App is developed by an ICT agricultural company, Akorion, and it makes work easy for them.

Beyond that parameter, Oboth explains that the app is particularly useful in determining the farm inputs needed. “Most farmers have traditionally used more seed than they actually need because of guesswork. Rice farmers in my area would spend up to 50kg to plant an acre of rice yet with proper measurements, 15kg is normally enough,” Oboth says. The usage of pesticides and herbicides can also be quickly determined by the farmer.

Oboth says the required quantities though, are also dependent on the size of the weeds. He explains that weeds should not be left to grow in rice paddies beyond four leaves as overgrown weeds would require a different formula. Another advantage to the farmers is the fact that they can easily determine the expected yield. “This is crucial to people that seek credit facilities as they are able to borrow within their means,” he says.

A rice paddy, he says, with proper agronomic practices can produce 1.5 tonnes. “Therefore, farmers can make informed financial decisions if their land is mapped,” he says.

Related planning purposes in terms of labour requirements can be solved with a proper understanding of the land to be cultivated. Oboth says manual labourers normally exploit farmers but when the land is accurately measured, one is certain of the money they have to spend for ploughing or weeding. Land mapping is also a useful tool as far as garden planning is concerned. Oboth explains that it is possible to know how much land is allocated to a particular crop on the farm. The app serves as a one-stop centre for all what the farmers’ need, right from garden mapping and planning, to market access.

Free services

There are several other free apps which can be used for mapping purposes. Oboth explains that for some of their clients that cannot pay the mapping fees, he suggests downloads from Google Play Store and Apple Store which can be helpful in garden layout.

He particularly uses GPS Fields Area Measure, an easy-to-use app for an area, distance and perimeter management. This tool, he says, helps many farmers to measure their fields, mark their needed points and share their measured maps with their colleagues.

“If you carefully select your app, you can easily plan your garden even with free apps,” he says.

