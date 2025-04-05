Why you should grow ginger

The first rainy season (March to late July) has started. Experts think it is important for farmers growing ginger to take it serious due to its commercial value.

There are already existing Ugandan ginger farmer groups who are increasingly doing it for commercial production with the help of organisations such as Self Help Africa and Greening Uganda, who support them with trainings on best practices and market access for their produce.

One such group is Kapelebyong ginger youth farmers group in northern-eastern Uganda and many others in central Uganda as well. Seeds of Gold accessed the guide of ginger farming best practices from the two organisations and below are the details.

Background

Ginger is an important commercial crop grown for its aromatic rhizomes. It is an herbaceous perennial and botanically known as Zingiber officinale Rosc. Ginger rhizome is used as a spice. Ginger is a tropical crop in temperate climate regions such as the highlands. In East Africa it is known to have been brought by Arab traders in the 13th and 14th centuries and to West Africa by the Portuguese in the 16th century.

In Publication by Greening Uganda about what farmers should know about growing ginger, it is stated that ginger growing is one of the most lucrative agricultural ventures that command high prices for the final products on the market.

As compared to other legumes and tuber crops, ginger has higher prices owing to its limited cultivation areas in the country and its long growth and gestation period of eight months. As of 2017, farmers have secured wide organic ginger export markets for fresh ginger, dry dehydrated ginger, powder ginger, and ginger essential oil.

Preparation of ginger cuttings

Ginger cuttings (old ginger sprouts) can be cut only with specific cuttings under specific climatic conditions. In general, nursery ginger cuttings do not help to achieve high-quality growth. Ginger cuttings, on the other hand, are either expensive or of poor quality if available. Ginger cuttings can be prepared at home using the same ginger you want to grow.

Weeding

Pest and disease management

Cutworms, scale insects, and aphids are common pests of ginger, but they do not cause significant yield losses. Some major diseases are leaf spots, rhizome rot, and bacterial wilt. Ginger tolerates leaf spots. Rhizome rot can be prevented by applying sanitation and the application of Trichoderma as part of organic manure.

During storage, separate healthy rhizomes from dull and discolored ones. Bacterial wilt can be avoided by planting in areas prone to bacterial wilt. Then, remove and burn affected plants. Carefully preserved pest and disease-free seed rhizomes, collected from organically cultivated farms, can be used for planting. However, in the absence of organically produced seed, seed material of high-yielding local varieties can be used. The seed rhizome should not be treated with any chemicals.

General care and maintenance

Ginger tends to grow horizontally, and the soil can be mounded around growing stems to encourage more vertical growth. The soil should be mulched 3 to 5 times during the growing season. Any exposed rhizomes should be covered with soil and weeds removed from the bed. Ginger will benefit from a complete fertiliser before planting and the addition of phosphorus, calcium, and organic matter.

Additional compost can be added as a side dressing during the growing season. Side dressing should be done 25 to 30 cm (10-12 inches) from the plant row because fertiliser applications easily damage Ginger. Side dressing should be done every 2 to 3 weeks during the growing season to ensure adequate nutrient supply to Ginger.

Ginger thrives in very fertile, well-drained soil to feed the ginger plant. Using a high-quality commercial potting mix with organic matter is also recommended. The soil should have the ability to retain moisture and the ability to drain water so that the ginger roots do not become waterlogged. If you use garden soil, mix garden soil with well-rotted compost for better root growth.

What makes ginger such a profitable crop?

Ginger plays an important economic role as a medicinal plant, food flavoring, and dietary supplement. As a result, it is in demand throughout the year. It is the reason why ginger farmers always get a good profit. Ginger marketing involves transferring the farmer’s fresh or processed product to consumers domestically and internationally.

Therefore, different channels were involved in the transfer of different forms of ginger from farmers to consumers.

Organic production

Traditional varieties adapted to local soil and climatic conditions should be used for organic production that are resistant or tolerant to diseases, pests, and nematode infections. In addition, all crop residues and field wastes, such as green lopping, hay, cow dung slurry, chicken droppings, etc., can be recycled through composting, including vermicomposting, to increase soil fertility to a higher level to be maintained.

Grow ginger faster

Make sure the soil is loose enough for ginger roots to grow quickly. Then, check the growth and health of the ginger root after two or three months. If they are not growing as you expected, taste the soil. And ginger is very dependent on fertiliser During the growing stage, it requires reasonably heavy and well-distributed rainfall. Ginger needs 2-5 hours of sunlight then direct sunlight is harmful; it may be easier to use shade during hot afternoons. And always weed before fertilising and mulching.

You do not want to fertilise unwanted plants. When the soil is dry, water is expected to keep the soil moist, but do not water during the mourning period.

It should be reduced during the winter while the plant is dormant and continued at the onset of spring which helps to make ginger healthy.

Market

Fresh ginger prices are subject to fluctuations basing mainly on the different seasons. The price peaks to Shs6,000 a kilogramme during scarcity. But during bumper harvest it drops to Shs3,000 per kilogramme.

