Why you should grow vegetables

There is a renowned major constraint for farmers growing vegetables in as far as accessing locally produced seed is concerned.

This has led to competitive availability of locally grown vegetables in the local and international market because the production is limited.

Farmers lack knowledge in adopting the recommended agronomic practices as they adopt use of low quality seeds and seedlings from filed to nurseries coupled with pest and disease pressure leading to inconsistency in product quality, non-conformity and high costs of production.

New varieties

Experts recommend most Ugandans to consume traditional vegetable varieties ranging from nakati, cabbages, amaranth, cassava leaves and cow pea leaves among others because they are rich in food nutrient.

Traditional vegetables have very high nutritive value, they contain vitamin A, B and C, protein and other minerals such as iron, calcium, phosphorous, iodine and fluorine in varying amounts and capable for good health.

As such agricultural scientists at the National Agricultural Research Organisation (Naro) in with the government of the Republic of Korea through the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) have begun a nine year project called VegeSeed Project to develop new varieties of vegetable in a bid to process seed for farmer accessibility.

The selected vegetables include cabbages, chilli pepper, tomato, onions and nakati with major focus on nakati referred to as African Eggplant (Solanum Ethiopicum) where the scientists at Uganda Christian University (UCU) Mukono have been brought on board.

This is because UCU scientists have carried intensive research on nakati to identify the different varieties through breeding where they selected superior lines and released three varieties which farmers are growing countrywide.

In a stakeholders meeting held recently at the National Crops Resources Research Institute in Namulonge, the lead scientist who has been engaged in nakati breeding and selection at UCU, Prof Elizabeth Balyejjusa Kizito shared her research result with agronomy practice adoption by farmers and below are the details.

Breeding

Dr Gabriel Ddamulira the programme leader horticulture and oil at NaCRRI explaining the gist of the project noted that for that last 20 years, Uganda has been importing vegetable seed from the Netherlands, India and Kenya and it high time Ugandan scientists process vegetable seed to lessen the cost burden of importing.

According to Dr Myoung Tae Cho of KOICA, the planting process they are undertaking starts with seed selection from the laboratory and then planting them in a nursery bed using the greenhouse technology.

Agronomy

Balyejjusa says the breeding process involves crossing the flowers from the various mixture of plants to the stigma in order to come up with uniformity in the growing process.

The released varieties which farmers are growing include UCU nakati I, II and III. UCU nakati I is the most adopted by farmers growing the plant because it is high yielding, tolerant to drought, pests and diseases and it is less bitter.

It can be identified by its leaves which have oval shape and have white stems while UCU nakati II and II have purple stems and the leaves are star like with ridges at the edge.

The aim was to carry out selections and come up with nakati varieties with smooth leaves.

All varieties mature between six to eight weeks and they are ready for harvesting which can be done continues.

Location is key

Prof Balyejjusa explains that most vegetable plants do best under full sun therefore farmers must find a location that gets at least six hours of it each day. In order to provide the most sun exposure to all plants, plant the tallest ones on the north or west side so they do not shade the smaller plants.

Soil preparation

The best soil suitable for vegetables includes lots of compost and organic matter such as composted leaves or shredded. Farmers must incorporate enough organic material so that the amended soil is neither sandy nor compacted.

When the mix is right, it will bind together. This soil is full of living microorganisms that help feed the plants. Water will be sufficiently retained and yet won’t saturate the soil either.

Watering

For most vegetable plants, one inch of water per week, which includes any natural rainfall or physical watering early morning and in the evening for good growth.

The most efficient and productive way to irrigate is by using soaker hoses and drip lines if affordable because this technology deliver water slowly, on target allowing roots time to absorb the moisture and soil to adequately hydrate and helps keep foliage dry.

Weeding and mulching

It is important to weed vegetables farms twice and this can be done after one week of germination and later after three weeks growth periods.

Framers are advised to add a three inch layer of any organic mulch around the plants and over the irrigation lines if possible. Mulch will insulate the soil, helping to keep it cooler in summer and warmer in wet season.

It also helps retain moisture, suppress weeds and acts as a protective barrier from diseases splashing up onto the plants from the soil.

Pest and disease control

Although pests are usually given at some point in any vegetable garden, by exercising patience, nature will usually take care of the problem.

As long as farmers practice the steps mentioned so far, they have already taken adequate measures to promote the growth of healthy plants which are better able to stand up to potential pest invasions. In case of pest infestation farmers must resort to recommended insecticides which they must apply reasonably.

That means only late in the day or evening and then only when necessary.

Soil preparation

The best soil suitable for vegetables includes lots of compost and organic matter such as composted leaves or shredded.