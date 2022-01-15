Why you should invest in sugar cane juice machine

Denis Ecingo extracts juice from sugarcane.  PHOTO/ROLAND D NASASIRA

By  Roland D. Nasasira

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Enhance health with sweet fresh and tasty juice blended with high-quality sugar cane juice machines.
  • These machines are made of food-grade stainless steel, making them hygienic and ideal for juice squeezing.
  • The machines are user-friendly, easy to carry around and take up small storage space due to their compact structures.

Most fruits are blended for juice. The same cannot be said of sugar cane whose juice can only be obtained by physically peeling and chewing.  

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.