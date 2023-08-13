Wild fruit jambula could change the food industry





Jambula, also known as Eugenia jambolana, black plum, or jamun, is a forgotten wild fruit with immense potential to revolutionize the food industry.

Its rich nutritional and medicinal properties make it a hidden gem that has long been underutilised in Uganda and other parts of Africa.

Traditionally used in various traditional medicine systems, Eugenia jambolana has been found to be effective in treating diabetes mellitus, inflammation, ulcers, and diarrhoea.

This versatile plant is known by different names, such as Java plum, Portuguese plum, Malabar plum, black plum, Indian blackberry, jaman, jambu, jambul, and jambool.

Botanical studies reveal that there are two main morphotypes of jamun in the Indian sub-continent - kaatha jamun, which is small and acidic, and ras jamun, which is oblong with sweet fleshy pulp and small seeds.

Jambula trees are found in various regions across the Asian sub-continent, Eastern Africa, South America, Madagascar, and warmer regions of the United States (Florida and Hawaii).

Although it bears fruits only once a year, these fruits have a sweetish-sour taste and are widely used in making health drinks, preserves, squashes, jellies, and wine.

Benefits

Eugenia jambolana is a nutrient powerhouse, containing essential vitamins and minerals such as vitamin A, vitamin C, thiamine, riboflavin, calcium, potassium, iron, sodium, zinc, and niacin. Its phytonutrients, including lignin, isoflavones, saponins, and tannins, offer a wide range of health benefits, such as preventing cancer, reducing blood pressure, combating stomach ulcers, and slowing down skin cell degeneration.

Research has extensively studied the antidiabetic properties of Jamun fruit and its seeds. Traditional practitioners in India have used different parts of the plant for various ailments, including diabetes. The seeds contain jamboline, a glycoside known for its antidiabetic properties. Studies have shown that extracts from jambula leaves and seeds have a hypoglycaemic effect on diabetic rats and rabbits.

To harness the potential of jambolana and reduce post-harvest losses, there is a need to produce value-added food products such as jams, juices, squashes, wines, candy bars, ice cream, yogurt, pickles, and vinegar. By doing so, farmers and entrepreneurs can access both domestic and international markets, enhancing their income and livelihoods.

According to Fazil Wobulembo, a quality control consultant with Wami Quality Consults in Gayaza, there is a need to develop proper preservation methods to utilise the fruits during off-seasons effectively.

Wami Quality Consults is a versatile consultancy firm with experts in food science and processing, agriculture, microbiology, and industrial chemistry. They offer valuable assistance to companies and individuals looking to enter the export market. One of their key services is helping clients obtain the necessary food safety management ISO 22000 standards, ensuring their products meet international food safety requirements for successful exportation.

“In embracing the bounty of nature, let us not forget the wisdom of preservation, for it is through proper preservation methods that we savour the fruits of every season, even in times of scarcity,” Wobulembo says.

Origins

Although jambula trees are a common sight in the wild in Uganda, it is commonly cultivated. Its historical cultivation can be traced to various regions in South Asia, including India, Bangladesh, Burma, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Indonesia. Over time, it has also been introduced and naturalised in Malaysia.

In Southern Asia, the tree holds significance in Buddhist culture and is often planted near Hindu temples as it is considered sacred to Lord Krishna. Moreover, the plant has been introduced to different parts of the world and utilised for its fruits, ornamental value, and timber.

Soil and climate

The jambolana is versatile and can adapt to a wide range of soils, including deep loam and well-drained soils for high yield potential. It can even flourish in poor soils with little cultivation and tolerate sodic, saline, and water-logged conditions, as well as alkaline soils up to 10.5pH. This adaptability is reflected in its wide distribution across sub and semi-arid tropics.

It thrives in regions with annual rainfall ranging from 350-500mm and requires dry weather during flowering and fruit setting. Jambolana can be grown in various cropping systems, such as orchards, agro-forestry with mixed crops, or as a hedgerow tree.

Planting is best done during the rainy season. Seedling jambolana plants start bearing fruit after 8-10 years, while grafted ones bear fruit after 4-5 years. The fruit ripens in June-July, transitioning from green to light magenta and eventually dark purple or black when fully ripe. The ripe fruit offers a delightful combination of sweet, mildly sour, and astringent flavours, imparting a purple colour to the consumer’s tongue.

Food uses

Jambolana fruit has various food uses. Its juice is excellent for making sherbet, syrup, and “squash.” In India, “squash” refers to a bottled drink made by cooking crushed fruits for 5 to 10 minutes at 140˚F, pressing out the juice, and combining it with sugar, water, citric acid, and sodium benzoate as a preservative.

Good-sized and quality jambolans, with a sweet or sub-acid flavour and minimal astringency, can be enjoyed raw or used to make tarts, sauces, and jams.

To improve the palatability of astringent jambolans, they can be soaked in salt water or pricked, rubbed with a little salt, and left to stand for an hour. Almost all jambolans, except for the decidedly inferior ones, can be used to make juice, which is often comparable to grape juice. When extracting juice from cooked jambolans, it is recommended to allow it to drain out without squeezing the fruit to make it less astringent.

The white-fleshed jambolan contains adequate pectin, making it suitable for making very stiff jelly, provided the cooking time is brief. On the other hand, the more common purple-fleshed variety yields richly coloured jelly but lacks sufficient pectin, so it requires the addition of a commercial jellying agent or must be combined with pectin-rich fruits such as unripe or sour guavas.

Nutrition

Eugenia jambolana is a nutrient-rich fruit with essential vitamins and minerals. It is low in calories, making it a healthy option. The fruit is packed with beneficial phytonutrients that help prevent cancer, lower blood pressure, combat stomach ulcers, and promote youthful skin appearance. It is also rich in niacin and carotenoids, crucial antioxidants that prevent chronic diseases.

Moreover, Eugenia jambolana is an excellent source of dietary fibre, protecting the colon’s mucous membrane and binding to cancer-causing chemicals. It is also rich in B-complex vitamins for overall health.

Jambolana fruit and seeds have been extensively studied for their antidiabetic properties. The fruit’s phytonutrients show anti-cancer, antihypertensive, and anti-aging properties. Jambolana seeds contain jamboline, with significant hypoglycaemic effects in diabetic animals.

Studies have shown that extracts from jambolana leaves and seeds have a hypoglycaemic effect on diabetic animals. In Ayurvedic medicine, different parts of the jambolana plant have various medicinal uses.

The recommended daily dose of jambolana seed powder for diabetes treatment is 1-3 grammes, and the juice of ripe fruits is recommended in doses of 0.5-2 teaspoons (2.5-10 ml) at least three times daily. Jambolana’s potential hypoglycaemic properties make it beneficial for managing type-2 diabetes and other health conditions.

Conclusions

Wobulembo says that in order to preserve jambolana and reduce postharvest losses, it is essential to promote the production of value-added food products such as jelly, jambolana juice, squash, wine, candy bars, ice cream, yogurt, pickle, and vinegar.

“These products can be processed using simple techniques to extend the fruit’s shelf life and increase its market value. By producing a variety of processed jambolana products, farmers and entrepreneurs can tap into both domestic and international markets, thereby enhancing their income and improving their livelihoods,” he says.