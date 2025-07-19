Women breaking barriers in fish farming

Ugandan women play a significant role in the fish value chain, particularly in post-harvest activities like processing and trading. While they are not typically the primary actors in the harvesting phase, they are heavily involved in activities such as fish drying, smoking, frying, packaging and marketing. Furthermore, women are increasingly participating in fish farming and processing, contributing to both household food security and economic empowerment. These were thoughts of stakeholders coming from across the globe to attend the world Aquaculture conference in Kampala recently.

Background

Women occupy a central place in the fishing sector. They are predominantly on Lake Victoria, representing between 70 and 87 percent of fish workers. Most of them are involved in artisanal fish processing and trade. Women's involvement in fishing in Uganda has evolved over time, with traditional roles often relegating them to shore-based activities like fish processing and trading. However, more recent efforts, particularly through women based programmes, different actors have encouraged women's participation in fish farming and other aspects of the industry. While some sources suggest women's involvement in fishing dates back to colonial times due to economic pressures, others highlight a more recent shift towards women taking on roles traditionally held by men.

Women initiatives in the fish sector

It is a contention of experts that small-scale fisheries sector plays an essential role in transforming Uganda’s food system. It contributes to ending poverty and hunger through healthy and sustainable diets and equitable livelihoods, and to leaving no one behind in the fight against hunger and poverty. Gender equality is key in the context of Uganda, as more than 300,000 women in the country are estimated to depend on small-scale fisheries for their livelihoods. Although women are not the main actors in the harvesting phase of the value chain, they have a crucial role within their households in the small-scale fisheries sector, where they largely engage in post-harvest activities such as processing and trading. Women play an essential role in food and nutrition security through their responsibilities in provision and preparation of food consumed in the home.

However, research indicates that compared to men, they often bear a disproportionate work burden. The responsibility of unpaid domestic and care work is usually assigned to women due to gendered social norms. Combined with work within the community, this results in a triple work burden for women, whose levels of income, livelihoods and food security are, therefore, impacted. This also limits women’s opportunities for formal, fulltime paid employment, training and career advancement. However, to concretise the success of women actively participating in the fishing sector, they have formed groups at community level, which are affiliated to the national Ugandan Association and the African Association.

Impact

Ms Rita Amolo Kintu, the general secretary of Uganda National Women’s Fish Organisation (UNWFO), explains that the association was established in 2015, becoming operational in 2019. The aim is to strengthen the participation of women and youth in sustainable fish production and trade. The organisation, with two million registered members from diverse regions of Uganda, provides a platform for knowledge sharing, capacity building and advocacy. These members are from 384 small groups across the country. Some of the groups include Katosi Women Development Trust (KWDT), Packwach Women Fisheries Association, and Nakasongola Women Fisheries Association, among others. There is an opportunity for people to join the association individually, particularly experts such as researchers and academia from universities and the individual membership. Subscription fee is Shs100, 000.

Challenges the association is addressing

Amolo says women engaged in the fish value chain conduct their business to grow economically which is sometimes hampered. A case in point is that when women go to the bank to access loan facilities, they are asked to bring their husbands to append their signatures, meaning they can’t access financial individually.

The second challenge is that it is a problem for the women to acquire their own land from money made from fish business. During land acquisition process, it is always a requirement that they involve their husbands in signing documents. To solve such barriers, the association has helped in sensitising women who belong to groups. This is in a bid to build confidence in them. The association also sensitises the women on best practices in handling fish as they add value to the fish, such as best practices of smoking fish using affordable fish kilns, and packaging them well. This way they can attract better market prices, which the associations lobbies for within and outside the country.

Achievements