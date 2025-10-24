Women in rural areas celebrate progress in agribusiness

The International Rural Women’s Day is celebrated annually on October 15. Locally, it is marked to honour the critical role rural women play in agriculture, environmental sustainability and community development.

The day serves to raise awareness of the systemic challenges the rural women face, including limited access to land, education, finance and decision making and to advocate for policies that promote equality and empowering rural women and the girl-child.

This year’s event was celebrated under the theme “Rural women sustainable nature for our collective future, building climate resilience, conserving biodiversity and caring for land towards gender equality and empowerment of women and girls”.

The theme highlights the essential contribution of rural women to climate change adaptation, biodiversity protection and sustainable land management.

It aligns with global goals such as Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 5 which talks about gender equality and 13 which talks about climate action recognising rural women not just as beneficiaries but as active agents of environmental and social transformation.

The celebrations in Uganda was hosted by the Young Farmers Federation of Uganda (UNYFA), Uganda National Farmers Federation (UNFEE) and the German Association of Rural Women (dlv).

These bodies have been implementing a two-year project focusing on young rural farmers in agribusiness related activities which project has been concluded with a number of young rural women coming up with agricultural value addition products which they are marketing across the country.

Background

Women in rural Uganda have very limited opportunities for income generation. Majority are engaged in subsistence agriculture often as part of a combined livelihoods strategy, meaning they farm specifically for household use and do not generate income from their crops.

Statistics show that women do the vast majority of agricultural work in the country, yet men are the ones who reap the economic benefits. Small scale rural farming is a challenging occupation for men and women alike. However, women face more constraints to income generation through agriculture than men.

Without a source of income generation, women are often unable to meet cash needs for themselves and their families, including medical expenses, household items and school fees. Additionally, small scale agriculture may not even provide enough food to ensure household food security, let alone income.

Therefore UNFFE and UNYFA came up with a strategy of sensitizing the rural woman including the youth engaged in farming to help address some of the most pressing challenges rural Ugandan women face in creating sustainable livelihoods for themselves and their families through small scale agricultural production.

Selected women representatives gathered in Kampala to celebrate the Rural Women celebrations were able to interact with Seeds of Gold explaining their agricultural initiatives they are engaged in and below are the details.

Project implementation

Ms Gina Krebs, the project manager at dlv, says the organisation has been facilitating exchange programme for selected women, who are taken to Germany farmers’ fields around Berlin for experience, which upon return, is implemented in their farms back home. About 20 women were identified as role models in agribusiness acquiring skills in branding agricultural products which knowledge is shared in their communities.

“About 87 percent of the women acquired leadership skills and 40 women took part in the international exchange and training programmes and 95.5 percent successfully implemented new transfer ideas exceeding the 70 percent target,” she says.

Young women farmers under UNYFA were empowered through capacity building and women who went to Germany were given start-up capital of Shs1.2 million to start their agribusiness initiates. Ms Rehema Nassejje, the Gender and Project Officer for UNYFA explained that the three year project kicked off in 2023 and has benefited and both elderly and youthful rural women.

“The pilot project was implemented in the districts of Kasese, Mbarara, Kiboga, Lira, Busia, Pallisa, Agago, Kayunga, Tororo and Arua. In West Nile, the emphasis was in bee keeping and honey processing but other regions focused on all agricultural produce including fish farming,” Ms Nassejje said.

The women were sensitized on how to make agriculture a business by adding value to various agricultural produce to earn better income. In Northern Uganda and West Nile, the women engaged in adding value to beekeeping by processing its wax to candles, propolis and others added value to groundnuts by making pea nut butter. There is continuity for the project because there are other projects being implemented by the farmers’ organisation which will definitely bring on board the young farmers.

Project Outcome as the women speak out

Having completed her Social Sciences bachelors from Makerere University, Ms Janet Nachan, briefly worked with Save the Children Fund but found satisfaction in farming and agribusiness.

Two years back through her effort, Kotido District Farmers Forum was born. The group comprising about 560 members bulks farm produce – mainly Maize, Sorghum, Millet and Ground nuts - and market it to achieve better prices.

Apart from engaging in bulking farm produce, Ms Nachan grows Sorghum and Groundnuts.

“In 2024, UNYFA run advert calling for young female farmers to participate in an exchange programme in German.I applied and was successful. In German, my group visited mainly Diary farmers,” she says, adding that she I was able to come up with agribusiness idea of processing soap from shea butter oil.

She began implementing her agribusiness idea by purchasing shea butter from farmers in Lango Sub region. During the processing, she mixes the oil with sodium hydroxide which is poured in a wooden box and left to solidify for 24 hours. Previously, she used a wooden mould which would not shape the bar of soap well.

However, the district has since given her support and she purchased a better cutter to process better bar of soap. Each one kilogramme bar of soap goes for Shs5, 000.

Nachan says she has managed to train members of her group in soap processing both solid and liquid and the next step is for her group to engage in growing Shea butter trees in order to get the materials on farm.

Ms Jude Isaburu is another farmer hailing from Maracha district who is a beneficiary of the project.

She belongs to Okuyo Women’s Farmers Group comprising 27 members. Isaburu, who participated in the 2023 German exchange programme, says she gained leadership skills upon which she can now amply talk and negotiate for the rural woman.

Her group mainly deals in Kitchen gardening - growing edible plants like vegetables, fruits, and herbs for fresh use - and energy saving stove processing for clean cooking to maintain clean environment. She also learnt how to make the chicken pens during her visit in Germany and has since passed on the skills to her group members.

However in as far as kitchen gardening in concerned, the group has teamed up with Maracha District Farmers association who availed to them vegetable seed for onions, Amaranth and tomatoes which group members are growing as income earning initiative. They also grow traditional vegetables such as Okra and cow pea leaves mainly as diet for home consumption.

Help

Young Farmers Federation of Uganda (UNYFA), Uganda National Farmers Federation (UNFFE) and the German Association of Rural Women (dlv) came up with a strategy of formalizing the rural women youth-dedicated farming to help solve some of the most pressing challenges rural Ugandan women face in earning a sustainable livelihood for themselves and their families through small-scale agricultural production.