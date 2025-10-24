World Bank lauds NARO’s research innovations

Uganda’s agriculture sector must move away from fragmented project planning and embrace complete value-chain development if farmers are to reap the full benefits of their labour, the Minister for Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, Mr Frank Tumwebaze, has said.

Speaking during a World Bank Mission hosted by the National Agricultural Research Organisation (Naro) at the National Livestock Resources Research Institute (NaLIRRI) in Nakyesasa, Wakiso District, Mr Tumwebaze emphasised that poorly designed, stand-alone agricultural initiatives often fail to deliver impact because they neglect market linkages and value addition.

“It’s dangerous to plan for production alone without a lens on markets because agriculture can only thrive when we look at the entire value chain from inputs and production to processing, storage, and marketing. Through this, our projects will be more impactful and farmers will find greater sense in doing agriculture,” he said.

He cited the case of vanilla production, saying while the crop was widely promoted, it lacked proper planning for market access and processing capacity, leaving farmers stranded when global prices dropped.

“We must learn from that experience. Every proposal should integrate production, research, market systems, and farmer incentives,” he added.

Tumwebaze also called on project proposal teams under the ministry and research agencies to synchronise their programmes with agricultural seasons, saying mismatches in input supply and planting cycles continue to undermine productivity.

“A good project that delivers inputs after the planting season loses its value and we must plan in alignment with the rhythm of our farmers,” he said

He commended Naro for its growing research potential and assured the scientists of continued government support, which has emphasised the centrality of agricultural research in Uganda’s economic transformation. Mr Fan Qimiao from World Bank expressed admiration for Naro’s contribution to agricultural development, revealing that it was one of the reasons for his visit.

“It’s because of the wonderful work you are doing that I have visited this institution and I have been impressed by the dairy zero-waste model. This is exactly the kind of long value chain we want to build,” he said.

He highlighted the transformative potential of agriculture to create decent jobs and raise household incomes, noting that Uganda’s average maize yield of 2.3 metric tonnes per hectare could easily be tripled with better technology, inputs, and infrastructure.

“If Uganda can reach yields of six to seven metric tonnes per hectare, farmers’ incomes will double or triple. That’s why the World Bank continues to prioritise agriculture. It is key to inclusive growth,” he said.

Qimiao reaffirmed the World Bank’s support for Uganda’s national development strategy, which seeks tenfold economic growth by 2040, expanding the economy from $50b to $500b. The plan hinges on four pillars: agro-industrialisation, tourism development, mineral development, including oil and gas, and science, technology, and innovation.

He emphasised the need for climate-resilient agriculture, high-yielding seeds, irrigation, and access to fertilisers, alongside investment in rural roads and electricity to improve market connectivity. “Infrastructure is the backbone of successful agriculture. Without roads and energy, even the best research cannot reach the farmer,” Qimiao stressed.

Naro’s Innovation Footprint

Dr Yona Baguma, the Naro Director General, detailed the organisation’s extensive work in developing high-yielding, drought-tolerant, and disease-resistant varieties of key crops such as coffee, banana, maize, beans, rice, cassava, groundnuts, sweet potato, millet, sorghum, wheat, and potato.

These innovations, he said, have not only boosted food security but also supplied raw materials for Uganda’s emerging agro-industries. “Our goal is to make research relevant to every farmer,” Dr Baguma explained.

“The technologies we develop must strengthen resilience to climate change, improve productivity, and enhance competitiveness.”

However, Dr Baguma cautioned that while Uganda’s research foundations are solid, more effort is needed to align innovations with market demands and expand private sector partnerships.

“The next phase is to scale adoption with World Bank and other partners to work with us in commercialising technologies that improve productivity, create jobs, and position Uganda as a leader in agro-industrial transformation in Africa,” he said.

Mr Tumwebase added that agriculture must move from projects in isolation to programmes that connect farmers to value and prosperity.

“When we plan holistically, farmers benefit, markets grow, and Uganda wins. That is the future we are building as agriculture sector that works for every Ugandan.”

The plan

