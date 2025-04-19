You want to be organic farmer? Use compost

I often hear farmers say “My farm is organic; I don’t use chemicals”. Although not using pesticides and herbicides is an important part, organic farming is much more than that.

Organic farming starts and ends with a healthy living soil. Organic farming methods aim to achieve and maintain a healthy living soil and organic pest and disease management relies on a healthy living soil.

A healthy living soil is well aerated, moist and has good drainage, and allows plants to develop strong, healthy roots. A healthy living soil has a balanced pH and a good level of humus and nutrients to support strong growth of plants and produce a good crop that is resistant to disease and pest attack.

How is this achieved?

Organic farming uses nature as the model for designing farming systems. Since nature consists of diverse plants and animals, a major goal of organic farming is to create and maintain bio-diversity. Nature also does not produce any waste. Whatever dies is recycled (decomposed) and becomes food for other organisms.

The aim of organic farming is to promote fertility by encouraging a living soil, while promoting plant health through methods that cause the least pollution. This system relies upon insects, birds, shade, sun, moisture in the soil and all other aspects of a living and working community of interconnected organisms.

By growing numerous types of crops and non-crops (especially indigenous plants), you create habitats for beneficial insects or animals, deter problem pests, and enrich your soil to create a living ecosystem of beneficial micro-organisms. One of the major methods in organic farming is the use of compost.

Fresh manure is full of nitrogen (N), phosphorus (P) and potash (K). These nutrients are lost easily through leaching and volatilisation and fresh manure should be composted to avoid nutrient losses.

Old, dried manure from an ancient heap on a farm does not contain any nutrients; its only purpose is the addition of organic matter into the soil. Fresh manure should also not be applied directly as it burns plants and roots if it touches them.

First choice

Compost is the organic farmers’ first choice. Compost has a more balanced nutrient value than manure and releases its benefits steadily over a long time without burning plants or upsetting the nitrogen-carbon balance. Compost can be dug in or spread as a top-dressing any time during soil preparation or the growing period.

Compost fertilises and at the same time improves soil structure, increasing its ability to retain air and moisture. Compost stabilises a healthy soil pH and encourages micro-organism activity in the soil.

Rock phosphate, bone or horn meal and ash are approved organic fertilisers and are best incorporated into the compost but may — in case of severe deficiency — also be applied directly to the soil. They are spread over the soil a handful per 1 to 5 metres squared and worked into the soil.

Lime application is necessary if the soil pH is low. It needs to be applied widespread and incorporated at land preparation before planting. It also improves the structure of heavy clay soils and provides valuable calcium or magnesium (depending on the type of lime used).

Green manures are made from crops specifically grown to fertilise the soil and are dug back into the soil before they go into seed.

Their benefits lie in covering the soil to avoid erosion and big fluctuations in soil temperature, keeping soil life active, penetrating the soil with their root systems and accumulating specific nutrients and micro-nutrients, which will be incorporated and released back into the soil. They also improve the organic matter content of the soil.

Common green manures are legumes like alfalfa, red clover, desmodium, dolichos lablab and sun hemp, fenugreek (methi), phacelia, rye and others. Many fields have poor soils, little organic matter, and large fluctuations in temperature and moisture. Applying a 5 to 10cm layer of organic mulch can improve soil conditions and plant health.

Mulches help to maintain moisture by preventing direct evaporation as they create a barrier between the air and the soil. Mulching can reduce the need for watering by 60 percent. Mulch is also used to suppress weeds and keep the soil cool.

Some mulch also improves soil structure, fertility, drainage and microbial activity as they decompose. Organic mulches include pine bark chips, coco peat, dry leaves, cotton hulls, macadamia nut shells, grass clippings and rough compost mixes and straw.

Manures you should make on the farm this season

One of the resolutions you should make as a farmer this year is to make your own manure on the farm to not only cut costs but also better your soil and the environment. You see, livestock manure has become the new gold on the farm as enthusiasm towards farming, especially in urban areas surges.

A 90kg bag of well-composed manure goes for as high as Shs36,000 currently as demand outstrips supply. But as a crop farmer, before you rush to purchase manure, you should know what you can buy and what you can make on the farm.

Seeds of Gold spoke to Samuel Nderitu, the founder of Grow Bio-Intensive Agriculture Center of Kenya (G-BIAK), on easy-to-make organic fertilisers.

Nderitu notes that one can ‘manufacture’ various types of organic manure from kitchen and farm waste, weeds, egg shells, vegetable peelings and dry leaves, among others.

Farm waste manure

This is made by decomposing waste from the farm, compound and kitchen. After gathering enough raw materials, one has to dig a shallow hole on the ground.

This, Nderitu says, allows micro-organisms to come on the surface. The micro-organisms are key in breaking down the raw materials to decompose it.

On top of the loose soil, materials for making manure are placed, starting with things like dried maize, sorghum and millet stalks. On top of these, one places green materials mostly nitrogen-rich plants like sesbania and lucina.

The heap is then topped with kitchen waste, and the process is repeated until the heap reaches 3m in height. The heap is then left to decompose for three months. Throughout the decomposition time though, farmers need to pour water to aid the process, especially if the manure-making process is not done during the rainy season.

Vermi-compost

This involves rearing red worms, which breakdown manure by feeding on the green materials as provided by the farmer. Besides the manure, one gets compost tea which the can use for top dressing crops.

“We feed the worms on specific plants to get particular nutrients from the tea,” explains Nderitu, who rears the worms.

To get phosphorus for example, the red worms are fed Russian comfrey. After feeding them, water is poured over the worms to wash down nutrients into harvesting tanks. Farmers then irrigate their crops with the nutritious tea to make them thrive.

Animal manure

Many farmers, as Nderitu explains, use raw livestock waste on their farms. However, for good results, the waste should be left to decompose to ensure it cures fully.

To process the manure, farmers need to heap animal waste and cover it with raw twigs or wide leaves like those from bananas. The heap is then left to decompose for three months, before it is ready for use.

When it is fully cured, it supplies nutrients to the soil. On the other hand, when not fully cured, it takes time to cure, instead of feeding the soil.

Bokashi manure

This is made from materials from crops like rice or coffee husks. Rice husks is better because it decomposes better, says Nderitu.

To make the compost, farmers need to add baking yeast to the husks, then charcoal and quarry dust.

Quarry dust is better than charcoal dust as it has more potassium. Molasses is mixed with yeast and added to the rice or quarry dust little by little.

This mixture is mixed twice a day to enhance good decomposing. It takes 14 days for this kind of manure to be ready. Mary Irungu, an advocacy officer at Participatory Ecological Land Use Management (Pelum), an organisation that advocates for agro-ecology, says organic manure are safer.

“There is no reason why grassroots farmers, most of whom are smallholders, do not embrace organic farming, first for their own health, as well as for the health of other consumers,” says Irungu.