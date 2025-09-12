Young innovators tackle post-harvest loss, food waste

The Agriculture, Youth, and Technology (AYuTE) Challenge 2025 concluded with a focus on standout projects that are directly addressing some of Uganda's most pressing agricultural challenges: post-harvest loss and food waste. The top prize winners, Aron Etyang and Hakimu Kabalayo, were recognised for their innovative solutions, which are already making a tangible impact on farmers' lives and creating new economic opportunities during an awards ceremony in Kampala.

"I want to congratulate all the young innovators who participated in the AYuTE Challenge. Your creativity and dedication are the fuel for a new era of agriculture in Uganda. As we move forward, remember that the challenges our farmers face are not obstacles, but opportunities. Continue to innovate, to build and to believe in your solutions, because it is you—the youth—who will truly transform our food systems and secure a prosperous future for this country," Heifer International Country Director for Uganda William Matovu said.

"The ingenuity we've seen tonight is a powerful testament to the potential of our youth. These innovations are solutions that will create jobs, increase food security and build a stronger, more prosperous Uganda. My ministry is fully committed to supporting these young agri-preneurs, because their success is our nation's progress," Minister of State for Youth and Children Affairs Balaam Barugahara said.

The grain guard

Aron Etyang, a graduate of Mbarara University of Science and Technology, was awarded the top Agri-Tech prize of Shs50m for his invention, the Grain Guard.

Inspired by his grandmother's struggle with post-harvest losses in his home district of Busia, Etyang's innovation is a smart device designed to protect stored grains. "My grandmother used to tell us to 'listen to the sack' to hear if weevils had attacked," Etyang shared, recalling how this simple act of listening motivated his invention.

The device has probes that check the moisture content of crops, helping farmers ensure their produce is dry and ready for safe storage, thereby preventing mold and germination. A key feature is the accompanying monitor that allows farmers to check the status of their stored produce from a distance, providing timely alerts and preventing total crop loss. The Grain Guard also uses a simple circuit to generate a high-frequency sound which effectively repels rodents. It can also automatically release chemicals to deter pests, protecting the stored grains even when the farmer is not present.

The Grain Guard provides a proactive solution to a problem that often goes unnoticed in its early stages, helping farmers save their produce and secure their income. Etyang noted that the biggest hurdle is the cost of production, but he said with more support and bulk purchasing of materials, the price can be made accessible to every farmer. "We need to scale up production and get support for marketing to ensure this solution reaches everyone who needs it," he says.

Turning wasted mangoes into profit

In the Agribusiness category, Hakimu Kabalayo's company, Ndiko Juice Processors, won the Best Entrepreneur overall award of Shs35m. His solution tackles the widespread problem of mango waste in the Bugiri District, where many farmers struggle with a lack of market for their harvest. Ndiko Juice Processors buys mangoes directly from local farmers that would otherwise go to waste. The company then processes the mangoes into pulp, a product that can be stored for up to two years without spoiling. This allows them to produce mango juice even during the off-season, ensuring a continuous supply.

The enterprise has created jobs not only in the processing factory but also for young people who sell the Ndiko Mango Juice, as well as for boda-boda riders involved in distribution. Kabalayo's model provides a sustainable market for mango farmers, while also creating a valuable product and contributing to local economic growth. The project serves as a powerful example of how value addition can transform a community and turn food waste into a profitable venture.

Continued support John Ssenyonga, the project manager at Heifer International Uganda, congratulated all the participants, emphasising their role as the "driving force for innovation." He reaffirmed Heifer's commitment to supporting these young agri-entrepreneurs, stating that the organisation and its partners will continue to "be behind you and walk this journey with you."

Agri-tech awards

Winner: Aron Etyang (Grain Guard) - Shs50m

1st runner-up: Frank Magezi Rubandamayonza (Afri-Milk Check Kit) - Shs30m

2nd runner-up: Emilly Namwaya (Hertech Foundation) - Shs15m

Best women in tech: Namutebi Muniirah (AutoAgri Technologies) and Nanzala Joyce Mary (Aqua Hack) - Shs10m

Agribusiness Awards

Best entrepreneur overall: Hakimu Kabalayo (Ndiko Juice) - Shs35m

1st runner-up: Zura Nakitende (Hicu Group) - Shs20m

2nd runner-up: Shannon Tumushabe (Kysi Mango Juice) - Shs10m

Most innovative product: Winnie Akayezu (Kitchen Yoghurt) - Shs14m

Runner-up: Elizabeth Kyarisiima (Isiima Farm Supply) - Shs7m

Female entrepreneurs

Winner: Esther Namayindi (Knowledge Enhancement Network) - Shs7m

Runner-up: Mercy Chepkurui (Eyo Foods) - Shs7m



