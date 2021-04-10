Youth group offers spraying services

By George Katongole More by this Author

Reducing poverty and food insecurity in Uganda requires raising productivity in agriculture.

Systematic use of fertiliser and hybrid seed is a pathway to increased productivity, but adoption of these technologies remains low.

There are continuing problems with pests, and their efforts to protect farmers from the harm they may cause. Experts explain that agro-input dealers are often looking at making a sale ignoring concerns of application, storage, transport and disposal.

Because it is virtually impossible to train all farmers in pesticide and fertiliser application, CropLife Uganda has developed a concept to establish a network of Spray Service Providers (SSP) and create linkages between agro dealers and farmers.

Nimmy Mugabi, the Bugiri District Agricultural officer, explains that many farmers are not aware of pesticide handling which poses a great risk towards human health and the environment.

“It is important therefore, to understand the correct pesticides to use, the correct time and rate in order to ensure efficient and effective control of pests and diseases and also increase yields,” Mugabi says.

Training

In partnership with the International Fertiliser Development Centre (IFDC) through the Resilient Efficient Agribusiness Chains (Reach) project which is funded by the embassy of the Kingdom of Netherlands in Uganda, CropLife has trained 93 people from Bugiri, Mbale, Butalejja, Kapchorwa and Kween Districts.

Advertisement

The spray service providers have been grouped in five associations which are composed of 10-15 members.

They are trained on proper dosages, maximum residue levels and are certified after fulfilling training requirements.

Bugiri Spray Service Providers Association, which has 15 trained members, is one of the most progressive groups since it started operating in 2018 after a short course on diseases and pest control.

In less than three years, they have reached 879 farmers spraying an estimated 6,032 acres. Bugiri SSP has been collaborating with IFDC since 2014 on best agronomic practices until need arose to control pests.

Bugiri is a major rice growing area and traditionally farmers simply looked at diseases as a natural phenomenon waiting for fate. Some even believed their gardens had been bewitched. Some sprinkled ash to control pests while others used rudimentary means like brooms to apply chemicals. “Some farmers were using pesticides and herbicides with limited knowledge. Worst of all, many did not have skills in handling chemicals,” Musa Kanunu, the chairman of the association, says.

After training, the spray service providers began seeking contracts first, by using demo gardens in Kitegalwa village, Buwunga Sub-county. “That training was an eye opener to some of the environmental problems farmers were being exposed to by using chemicals. We realised a lot of opportunities while helping farmers achieve their goals,” Kanunu says.

So, when they opened doors, they embarked on an awareness campaign that included radio talk shows and farmers’ field days.

“At first not so many people cared but farmers started inquiring about our services when they saw our thriving demo gardens,” Kanunu says.

Bugiri SSP charges Shs2,000 per pump which can accumulate to about Shs14,000 per acre in case the farmer buys his pesticides. But if they prefer the service providers to come along with the pesticides, a pump is charged at Shs3,000.

“Our preference is to come along with the pesticides because we can be sure of the quality. Either way, we recommend to the farmers the right pesticides, quantities and the best time to apply them,” Kanunu explains.

The spray service providers use Fields Area Measure and Ezy Agric apps, to accurately determine the area to be sprayed with the right ratios to be applied. From farmers in Bugiri, they have expanded to Mayuge, Busia, Namayingo and Namutumba Districts. One of their biggest clients is Paul Ojambo, whose rice farm is 18 acres. Kanunu explains that with the right application of pesticides, farmers can harvest more.

“From one and a half acres, a farmer can now harvest two tonnes which is not possible if pesticides are not applied properly,” he adds.

Silive Oboth, one of the expert sprayers, says their intervention has helped in eroding several challenges related to pesticides, including the irresponsible use of these products, unacceptable residue levels, the inability to deal with hazardous waste including obsolete pesticides, the sales of counterfeit and illegal products, the use of children and pregnant women in the handling of pesticides.

“We have also partnered with Osho Chemicals who buy empty containers for proper disposal. In the past, some farmers used them as containers for food storage,” Oboth says.

Right bridge

Emma Mukwana, who started as a farmer client, says the programme has helped farmers in lowering labour costs. “You feel at peace when you hand your field to the sprayers because they handle the work professionally,” Mukwana says.

Mugabi explains that community-based facilitators like Bugiri Spray Service Providers, are a great link for extension work in remote areas.

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com